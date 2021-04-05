Samsung Galaxy F02s and Galaxy F12 were launched in India on Monday as the latest entrants in the company's Galaxy F-series. Both new smartphones come with a waterdrop-style display notch. The Samsung Galaxy F02s features triple rear cameras, while the Samsung Galaxy F12 offers quad rear cameras. You'll also get 90Hz refresh rate support on the Galaxy F12 for an advanced viewing experience. Specifications-wise, the Samsung Galaxy F02s appears as a rebadged Galaxy M02s, whereas the Galaxy F12 is a rebranded version of the Galaxy M12.

Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 price in India, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy F02s price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phone comes in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond White colour options. However, the Samsung Galaxy F12 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The Galaxy F12 also has a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 11,999. The phone will be available in Celestial Black, Sea Green, and Sky Blue colours.

In terms of availability, the Samsung Galaxy F02s will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) on April 9. The Galaxy F12 will, on the other hand, go on sale from 12pm (noon) on April 12. Both phones will be available through Flipkart, Samsung.com, and other key retailers in the country.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy F12 include an instant cashback of Rs. 1,000 that will be available on purchases made through an ICICI Bank credit card or EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy F02s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F02s runs on Android 10 with One UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Display that brings 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F02s has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with the triple rear camera setup that has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy F02s has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy F02s has up to 64GB of internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy F02s that supports 15W fast charging through the bundled charger.

Samsung Galaxy F12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F12 runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core and carries a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-V Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, along with 4GB RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Samsung has offered up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on board. Besides all this, the Samsung Galaxy F12 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via bundled charger and is claimed to last for over a day.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.