Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 India Launch Set for April 5; Key Specifications Listed on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F02s and Galaxy F12 specifications have been confirmed through dedicated microsites created by Flipkart.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 April 2021 11:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 India Launch Set for April 5; Key Specifications Listed on Flipkart

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F02s may debut as a rebranded version of Galaxy M02s

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F02s and Galaxy M12 launch has been revealed by Flipkart
  • Both phones will feature a waterdrop-style display notch
  • Samsung Galaxy F12 may come as a rebadged Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy F02s and Galaxy F12 are set to launch in India on April 5, as per dedicated microsites for the phones on Flipkart. The online marketplace has also detailed the Galaxy F02s and Galaxy F12 specifications and design ahead of the official launch. Both Samsung Galaxy F02s and Galaxy F12 will come with a waterdrop-style display notch. The Galaxy F12 also appears to be a superior model between the two, with a 90Hz display and quad rear cameras. The Galaxy F02s, on the other hand, will have the traditional 60Hz display and triple rear cameras.

Flipkart shows on its banner that Samsung Galaxy F02s and Galaxy F12 both will launch in India at 12pm (noon) on April 5. While the launch is still a few days away, the online marketplace has created dedicated microsites to confirm some of the specifications of both new Galaxy F-series phones.

Samsung Galaxy F02s specifications

As per the Flipkart listing, Samsung Galaxy F02s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC that is clocked at 1.8GHz. The phone also includes triple rear cameras, marked by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Further, it is claimed to deliver a full-day usage on a single charge through a 5,000mAh battery.

The details available on Flipkart suggest that the Samsung Galaxy F02s may come as a rebranded version of the Galaxy M02s that was launched in India in January. The upcoming phone also purportedly appeared on Google Play Console and is rumoured to go on sale in the country with a starting price of Rs. 8,999.

Samsung Galaxy F12 specifications

The Flipkart listing of Samsung Galaxy F12 shows that the phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and carries the quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy F12 also appears to have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Moreover, the phone is tipped to have an Exynos 850 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery.

samsung galaxy f12 image flipkart Samsung Galaxy F12

Samsung Galaxy F12 appears to have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack
Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

Samsung may bring the Galaxy F12 to the country as a rebadged Galaxy M12 that was launched last month.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy F12

Samsung Galaxy F12

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
