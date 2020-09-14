Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy F Series Phone to Launch in India Next Month: Report

The first phone in the Samsung Galaxy F series is said to be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 September 2020 16:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy F Series Phone to Launch in India Next Month: Report

The phones in the Samsung Galaxy F series are said to be camera centric

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F series to have first phone next month, says report
  • The phone may be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs, 20,000
  • Samsung Galaxy F series is said to have camera-centric phones

Samsung may soon expand its mid-range smartphone portfolio by introducing Galaxy F series in India, as per a media report. The report claims that the South Korean company may launch a smartphone in this series with a price tag between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. The first, yet unidentified phone is said to be a camera-centric handset, and may debut online next month. Samsung already has various M series and A series of smartphones at the above mentioned price range.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Samsung will expand its online footprint in India by launching a new series that will be called the Galaxy F series. Citing sources, the report claims that the phones in the upcoming series will be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Also, the phones will allegedly be camera-centric and the first handset in the lineup will be launched online next month. Just like the Galaxy M smartphones, the phones in the Galaxy F series are claimed to focus on the online market initially.

What's noteworthy is that Samsung already sells Galaxy M series smartphones in this price segment. There are a few Galaxy A series phones that also fall in the same price range. It will be interesting to see how Samsung manages to avoid the cannibalising these two series of smartphones, especially when the Galaxy M series of smartphones seem to be doing great online.

As per a report by Counterpoint Research, the Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s were the top models in the Rs. 15,000 – Rs. 20,000 price range on Amazon in the second quarter of 2020. It also made huge inroads in the country by performing well on Flipkart as well, and Samsung was one of the four top brands that took a lion's share in online smartphone sales.

In fact, Samsung increased its share in online channels to 25 percent, driven by its Galaxy M-series models. Top five online models for the brand were all Galaxy M-series and these contributed to almost 90 percent shipments for the brand. In our “best phones under Rs. 15,000” and “best phones under Rs. 20,000” guides, Samsung's M-series smartphones have featured prominently. The upcoming F series will not only compete with the Galaxy M series but also with Redmi, Realme, and Poco phones that are already quite aggressive in the market.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F Series
Realme 7i Camera Specifications Confirmed, Colour Options Teased Online

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F Series Phone to Launch in India Next Month: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 20 Series Set to Launch in India on September 21
  2. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  4. OnePlus Nord Now Available With a Discount Offer for ICICI Bank Customers
  5. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  6. Vi Brings Rs. 351 ‘Work From Home’ Prepaid Recharge Plan
  7. Amitabh Bachchan to Be Alexa’s First Indian Celebrity Voice
  8. Tecno Spark Power 2 Air With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Big Tech’s India Plans Can’t Seem to Bypass Reliance
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Sets Unprecedented Goal to Tap Only Renewable Power by 2030
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Support Pages Go Live on Samsung India Website, Launch Expected Soon
  3. Samsung Galaxy F Series Phone to Launch in India Next Month: Report
  4. Realme 7i Camera Specifications Confirmed, Colour Options Teased Online
  5. Redmi 9A 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Launched: Price, Sale
  6. Technology Deals That Failed to Get Regulatory Approval
  7. Tecno Spark Power 2 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, 7-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme C17 With 90Hz Display Launching on September 20, Specifications Tipped
  9. Vivo Watch Confirmed to Launch on September 22
  10. Vi Brings Rs. 351 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 100GB High-Speed Data, Updates Availability of Rs. 29 Plan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com