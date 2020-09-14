Samsung Galaxy F Series Phone to Launch in India Next Month: Report

Samsung may soon expand its mid-range smartphone portfolio by introducing Galaxy F series in India, as per a media report. The report claims that the South Korean company may launch a smartphone in this series with a price tag between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. The first, yet unidentified phone is said to be a camera-centric handset, and may debut online next month. Samsung already has various M series and A series of smartphones at the above mentioned price range.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Samsung will expand its online footprint in India by launching a new series that will be called the Galaxy F series. Citing sources, the report claims that the phones in the upcoming series will be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Also, the phones will allegedly be camera-centric and the first handset in the lineup will be launched online next month. Just like the Galaxy M smartphones, the phones in the Galaxy F series are claimed to focus on the online market initially.

What's noteworthy is that Samsung already sells Galaxy M series smartphones in this price segment. There are a few Galaxy A series phones that also fall in the same price range. It will be interesting to see how Samsung manages to avoid the cannibalising these two series of smartphones, especially when the Galaxy M series of smartphones seem to be doing great online.

As per a report by Counterpoint Research, the Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s were the top models in the Rs. 15,000 – Rs. 20,000 price range on Amazon in the second quarter of 2020. It also made huge inroads in the country by performing well on Flipkart as well, and Samsung was one of the four top brands that took a lion's share in online smartphone sales.

In fact, Samsung increased its share in online channels to 25 percent, driven by its Galaxy M-series models. Top five online models for the brand were all Galaxy M-series and these contributed to almost 90 percent shipments for the brand. In our “best phones under Rs. 15,000” and “best phones under Rs. 20,000” guides, Samsung's M-series smartphones have featured prominently. The upcoming F series will not only compete with the Galaxy M series but also with Redmi, Realme, and Poco phones that are already quite aggressive in the market.

