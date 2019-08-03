Samsung Teases the Arrival of a New Exynos Chipset on August 7

The official Twitter handle of Samsung's chipset Exynos has released a teaser, hinting at the new processor that is launching on August 7 at the tech giant's Unpacked Event, slated for next week in Brooklyn. The 11-second teaser does not reveal any concrete information about the chipset but it is being speculated that it's the Exynos 9825 chipset. The company throws words like "evolved", "next-level" and "intelligent processor" in the video.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has already been caught in a benchmark results database sporting an Exynos 9825 last month. It looks like the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ would be powered by the Exynos 9825 chipset which is expected to overcome the drawbacks of the 9820 chipset.

Samsung is expected to launch two models of Note 10, the regular Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is likely to come with the much-awaited 45W fast charging, however, the handset might ship with just a 25W charger in the box.

The company is planning to support 45W charging in the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, according to leaker Ice Universe. Even though the Galaxy Note 10 Plus would be shipped with a 25W charger, users can buy the 45W charger for faster battery charging by paying an additional cost.

The Galaxy Note 10, according to Ice Universe, would only support 25W charging.