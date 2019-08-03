Technology News
loading

Samsung Teases the Arrival of a New Exynos Chipset on August 7

The upcoming Exynos SoC is expected to be a part of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 phones in a number of markets.

By | Updated: 3 August 2019 18:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Teases the Arrival of a New Exynos Chipset on August 7

Samsung will launch new Galaxy Note-series phones on August 7

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has already been seen in benchmarks with new SoC
  • Samsung is hosting a press event in New York on August 7
  • Upcoming SoC is expected to be called Exynos 9825

The official Twitter handle of Samsung's chipset Exynos has released a teaser, hinting at the new processor that is launching on August 7 at the tech giant's Unpacked Event, slated for next week in Brooklyn. The 11-second teaser does not reveal any concrete information about the chipset but it is being speculated that it's the Exynos 9825 chipset. The company throws words like "evolved", "next-level" and "intelligent processor" in the video.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has already been caught in a benchmark results database sporting an Exynos 9825 last month. It looks like the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+  would be powered by the Exynos 9825 chipset which is expected to overcome the drawbacks of the 9820 chipset.

Samsung is expected to launch two models of Note 10, the regular Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is likely to come with the much-awaited 45W fast charging, however, the handset might ship with just a 25W charger in the box.

The company is planning to support 45W charging in the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, according to leaker Ice Universe. Even though the Galaxy Note 10 Plus would be shipped with a 25W charger, users can buy the 45W charger for faster battery charging by paying an additional cost.

The Galaxy Note 10, according to Ice Universe, would only support 25W charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Exynos, Samsung Exynos 9825
Garmin Forerunner 45 Smartwatch Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990
Indian Railways to Provide Free Video Streaming Service on Trains, at Stations: Report
Samsung Teases the Arrival of a New Exynos Chipset on August 7
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  2. Chandrayaan-2 Orbit Successfully Raised for Fourth Time: ISRO
  3. TCL P8, P8S, P8E Series Smart AI TVs with 4K Display Launched in India
  4. Game of Thrones Series Finale Script Is Even Worse Than Season 8
  5. Asteroid Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Next Week
  6. Facebook Plans to Add Its Name to Instagram, WhatsApp
  7. UberEats, Uber Caught in Crossfire of Zomato ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ Row
  8. Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  9. Xiaomi Launches a Gamepad for Its Popular Redmi K20 Phones
  10. Which Is the Cheapest Phone That Can Run PUBG Mobile Lite?
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Railways to Provide Free Video Streaming Service on Trains, at Stations: Report
  2. Samsung Teases the Arrival of a New Exynos Chipset on August 7
  3. Garmin Forerunner 45 Smartwatch Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990
  4. SpaceX Said to Be Eyeing Florida for Starship Rocket Launch
  5. Realme X Now Available via Offline Retailers, Next Online Sale Scheduled for August 7
  6. Samsung, Microsoft Renew Partnership Ahead of Galaxy Note 10 Event: Report
  7. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  8. TCL P8, P8S, P8E Series Smart AI Android TVs Launched in India With 4K Display, AI Fairfield Technology
  9. Chandrayaan-2 Orbit Successfully Raised for Fourth Time: ISRO
  10. Samsung Tipped to Launch New Galaxy A-Series Phone Packing a 64-Megapixel Camera as Soon as September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.