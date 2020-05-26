Samsung has unveiled its new mobile chip, the Exynos 880 SoC, featuring an integrated 5G modem and AI capabilities. The new mobile processor by the South Korean tech giant is aimed at mid-range smartphones and has already made its debut with Vivo Y70s - launched on Monday. Samsung further claims that the Exynos 880's multi-format codec supports 4K resolution video recording at 30fps.

Exynos 880 SoC features

The Samsung Exynos 880 SoC comes with the octa-core 64-bit CPU, featuring two ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The mobile processor is manufactured using 8nm FinFET process.

For gaming and other graphics needs, the Exynos 880 SoC includes the ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU that is touted to support advanced graphics APIs as well as 3D in-game graphics.

Coming to the imaging department, the Exynos 880 SoC is compatible with up to a 64-megapixel camera sensors or 20-megapixel dual-camera setups. As far as video goes, the Exynos 880's multi-format codec is said to support 4K resolution video recording at 30fps and playback with HEVC, H.264 and VP9 codecs. Additionally, the Exynos 880 SoC features an integrated 5G modem that supports up to 2.55Gbps download speed and up to 1.28Gbps upload speed over 5G sub-6GHz spectrum. The company claims that the download speed of 2.55Gbps can be lifted to 3.55Gpbs with E-UTRA-NR dual-connectivity that combines 5G and LTE capabilities.

Samsung has stated that the AI capabilities of the Exynos 880 enables "smarter mobile experiences such as intelligent camera and virtual assistant functionality." The processor incorporates a neural processing unit (NPU) and digital signal processor (DSP) for on-device AI that accelerates response times and improves security.

"The Exynos 880's NPU and DSP share a controller and Direct-Memory-Access (DMA), which enables faster and efficient AI processing," Samsung claims.

The Exynos 880 SoC also supports Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, FM radio, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo. Lastly, the latest Samsung mobile chip works well with screen resolutions of up to 2,520x1,080 pixels as well as LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 (and eMMC 5.1) storage.

As mentioned, the Exynos 880 SoC debuted with Vivo Y70s. The phone comes with 5G support and packs triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera.

