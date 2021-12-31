Samsung has teased its next flagship smartphone SoC — expected to be called Exynos 2200 ahead of its upcoming January 11 announcement. Taking to the official Twitter account, the company shared a teaser video of the upcoming chipset.

The South Korean tech giant also shared the clip on its official YouTube channel. It should be noted that the teaser doesn't reveal much, not even the name of Samsung's upcoming SoC.

#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/0H2MeVUbeS — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 30, 2021

As per a report by The Verge, the new chipset will feature a GPU powered by AMD's RDNA 2 graphics architecture, better known for powering the next-gen graphics on the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and AMD's RX 6000-series graphics cards.

As a successor to 2021's Exynos 2100, the Exynos 2200 will debut on January 11, 2022.

Reportedly, Exynos 2100 will power some of Samsung's most powerful phones in 2022, including the presumed Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The renders of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have been spotted on Twitter. Samsung is yet to announce any details of the upcoming series. The latest renders suggest that the upcoming smartphone will feature an S Pen slot, bringing it closer to the company's Galaxy Note series.