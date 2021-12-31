Technology News
loading

Samsung Exynos 2200 Officially Teased, Could Be Powered by AMD's RDNA 2 Graphics

Samsung hasn’t yet confirmed the “Exynos 2200” moniker on the teaser.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 31 December 2021 15:36 IST
Samsung Exynos 2200 Officially Teased, Could Be Powered by AMD's RDNA 2 Graphics

Samsung unveiled the Exynos 2100 in January this year

Highlights
  • Samsung teased its new SoC via official Twitter handle
  • New SoC is said to feature a GPU powered by RDNA 2 graphics architecture
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to pack Exynos 2100

Samsung has teased its next flagship smartphone SoC — expected to be called Exynos 2200 ahead of its upcoming January 11 announcement. Taking to the official Twitter account, the company shared a teaser video of the upcoming chipset.

The South Korean tech giant also shared the clip on its official YouTube channel. It should be noted that the teaser doesn't reveal much, not even the name of Samsung's upcoming SoC.

As per a report by The Verge, the new chipset will feature a GPU powered by AMD's RDNA 2 graphics architecture, better known for powering the next-gen graphics on the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and AMD's RX 6000-series graphics cards.

As a successor to 2021's Exynos 2100, the Exynos 2200 will debut on January 11, 2022.

Reportedly, Exynos 2100 will power some of Samsung's most powerful phones in 2022, including the presumed Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The renders of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have been spotted on Twitter. Samsung is yet to announce any details of the upcoming series. The latest renders suggest that the upcoming smartphone will feature an S Pen slot, bringing it closer to the company's Galaxy Note series.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Exynos 2200, Exynos 2100, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, AMD
Vi Rs. 601 Prepaid Recharge Plan Reintroduced With Reduced Validity of 28 Days

Related Stories

Samsung Exynos 2200 Officially Teased, Could Be Powered by AMD's RDNA 2 Graphics
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date Tipped by Official-Looking Teaser Video
  3. The 10 Best Web Series and TV Shows of 2021
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  7. From Gehraiyaan to Return to Hogwarts: What to Watch in January on OTT
  8. Vivo Y21T Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch Next Week
  9. Infinix Note 11 Review: Budget Entertainer?
  10. Swiggy, Zomato Orders May Become Costlier Due to GST Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla to Recall Nearly 200,000 Cars in China Over Collision Risk
  2. Samsung Exynos 2200 Officially Teased, Could Be Powered by AMD's RDNA 2 Graphics
  3. Vi Rs. 601 Prepaid Recharge Plan Reintroduced With Reduced Validity of 28 Days
  4. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro December 2021 Update Paused Amid Call Drop Issues
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Render Leak Suggests S Pen Support; Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra Colours Tipped
  6. South Korea to Develop Technology for Artificial Sun to Maintain 100 Million Degrees for 300 Seconds by 2026
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Cases Accidentally Revealed by Company Ahead of Launch
  8. Florida-Based Restaurant Gives a Crypto Flavour to Menu, Serves Asset-Themed Dishes
  9. Bitcoin Faces Uncertain 2022 After Record Year
  10. OpeaSea Said to Have Frozen Trade of 16 Stolen Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Worth $2.2 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com