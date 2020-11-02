Technology News
Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC to Launch on November 12, May Not Power Galaxy S21 Series

Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC is said to feature ARM’s latest Cortex-A78 CPU cores as well as the Mali-G78 GPU.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 November 2020 14:01 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Exynos

Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC reportedly outscored Snapdragon 865 and 865+ SoCs

Highlights
  • Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC could feature ARM’s latest Cortex-A78 CPU cores
  • It is unclear which phones will be powered by the new SoC
  • Samsung Exynos 981 SoC might also be in the pipeline

Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC will be unveiled on November 12, the company has confirmed through a post on Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. The Exynos 1080 SoC will succeed the Exynos 980 SoC that currently powers Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Vivo S6 5G, and several other smartphones. The Exynos 1080 SoC is based on the 5nm process and has a built-in 5G modem. As of now, Samsung has not revealed which phones will be powered by this new upcoming SoC, but a report claims that it will not be powering the Galaxy S21 series.

As per the Weibo post by Samsung through its Exynos account, the Exynos 1080 SoC will be unveiled on November 12. The company will host an event for the launch of the new SoC. It is going to be a high-performance processor that, as per a report by Android Authority, features ARM's latest Cortex-A78 CPU cores as well as the Mali-G78 GPU. While the arrangement of this CPU has not been revealed, it can be expected to feature two powerful Cortex-A78 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. It is a 5nm SoC like the A14 Bionic found in the new iPhone 12 models and Huawei's Kirin 9000 SoC that powers its latest Huawei Mate 40 series.

According to a report by SamMobile, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series will not be powered by this Exynos 1080, but the SoC will show up in more mid-range smartphones from the company that will be released in 2021. Earlier in October, the Exynos 1080 SoC was spotted on Antutu benchmarking website where it outscored the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and the Snapdragon 865+ SoCs.

Further, the report by SamMobile also points out that an Exynos 981 was also allegedly spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website, but it is unclear which phones will be powered by it. It is believed that this rumoured SoC will be powering the 5G variants of the successors to the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC, Exynos 1080
