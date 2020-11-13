Samsung Exynos 1080 mobile processor has been unveiled as a 5nm EUV process-based chip with 5G support. It is an octa-core processor with a 4+3+1 core configuration and comes with support for high refresh rate displays. The Exynos 1080 SoC can support up to a 200-megapixel camera sensor and as of now, it is unclear which smartphone will debut with this new SoC. Being a 5nm-based processor, it joins the likes of Apple's A14 and Huawei's Kirin 9000, but is a mid-range SoC.

Samsung Exynos 1080 specifications

The octa-core Exynos 1080 by Samsung follows the 4+3+1 core configuration that includes four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and one Cortex-A78 core clocked at 2.8GHz. The processor also includes the Mali-G78 MP10 GPU to handle graphics.

The SoC includes an onboard neural processing unit (NPU) and digital signal processor (DSP) that allow the Exynos 1080 to run 5.7 trillion operations per second. It also comes with support for faster and more secure on-device AI.

For connectivity, Exynos 1080 supports 5G NR Sub-6GHz, 5G NR mmWave, LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, and FM Radio. You also get the standard GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo support. In terms of memory and storage, Exynos 1080 supports LPDDR5 and LPDDR4x RAM, as well as UFS 3.1 storage.

For display support, the new SoC is compatible with HDR10+ and can handle WQHD displays with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It can also support full-HD displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Exynos 1080 can also handle a single-camera setup with up to a 200-megapixel sensor and dual-camera setup where both sensors are 32-megapixel. It is capable of processing 4K video at HEVC (H.265)/ H.264/ VP8/ VP9 (10 bit only with HEVC and VP9) at 60fps.

Samsung has not shared which phone will debut with Exynos 1080, but it was reported earlier this month that the Galaxy S21 series will not feature the new mobile processor. Another recent report suggests that the upcoming Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro smartphones will be powered by the Exynos 1080.

