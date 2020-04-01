Technology News
  Samsung Extends Warranty on All Products Till May 31 Due to Coronavirus Lockdown: All You Need to Know

Samsung Extends Warranty on All Products Till May 31 Due to Coronavirus Lockdown: All You Need to Know

This warranty extension applies on Samsung phones, tablets, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and even TV sets.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 April 2020 14:22 IST
Samsung Extends Warranty on All Products Till May 31 Due to Coronavirus Lockdown: All You Need to Know

Samsung is extending warranty for affected customers

Highlights
  • This is applicable for users whose warranty expires before April 30
  • Indian government has imposed complete lockdown of the country
  • All Samsung service and call centres have been suspended for now

Samsung is offering extended warranty to all customers in India whose warranty expires during the coronavirus lockdown. The company extends the warranty for all those affected to May 31, 2020. India is under a 21-day complete lockdown to prevent further spread of coronavirus. All non-essential shops are closed, and all businesses are mandated to work from home during this period of social distancing. Because of this, users will not be able to go to physical stores to avail their warranty benefits in the event of a repair or damage.

To ease these customer woes, Samsung has extended the warranty on all products to May 31, 2020. This is applicable on products whose warranty expires between March 20 and April 30. The company made this announcement via its Samsung India Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “At Samsung, the well-being of our customers is a top priority. That's why; we are extending the standard warranty till 31st May, 2020 on all Samsung products whose warranty is expiring between 20th March and 30th April, 2020.” This applies on Samsung phones, tablets, smartwatches, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and even TV sets.

Currently, all service centres and customer call centres across India have been suspended. Even doorstep service vans have been cancelled temporarily, and the only way customers can connect with company is through the Live Chat feature and email. Therefore, the warranty extension comes as a breather for those who may see need for repair during the lockdown period.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series sales have reportedly been below expectations due to the coronavirus impact. A new report claims that the Galaxy S20 family has seen lower sales than even the Galaxy S10 series sales last year in the same time frame. Samsung had expected to start the new decade on a high, and had even named its flagship series Galaxy S20 this year, a huge nomenclature jump from the predecessor Galaxy S10. However, things haven't gone as planned for Samsung and its 2020 smartphone launches may also be impacted due to coronavirus quarantine rule for 700 Samsung Display engineers in Vietnam.

Comments

Samsung, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Samsung Extended Warranty
Xiaomi to Host Mi Fan Festival 2020 Event on April 3 to Celebrate 10th Anniversary, 22 Products Set to Debut

Samsung Extends Warranty on All Products Till May 31 Due to Coronavirus Lockdown: All You Need to Know
