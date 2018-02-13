While many new emoji characters are set to hit your devices later this year, Samsung has already brought some fresh emojis through the latest Android Oreo update. The update, which comes with Samsung Experience 9.0, includes a set of new emojis to ultimately align the experience with other emoji versions that you've seen on software developed by Apple, Google, and Microsoft. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ recently received the new update through an OTA (over-the-air) release.

Samsung has redesigned tons of emojis available within the Samsung Experience 9.0 release that are in line with Emoji 5.0 standard that was released in March last year, as spotted by Emojipedia. It is reported that almost all the facial expressions have "undergone at least minor revisions" to give a fresh look on the existing Galaxy series devices. Also, the South Korean company is said to have added as many as 239 new emoji characters, including various new gender and skin tone variants. There are, for instance, nine new facial emojis such as a Star-Struck, Exploding Head, and Face With Symbols on Mouth. Likewise, the company has provided gender neutral emojis representing a child, adult, and older adult alongside a bearded person, breastfeeding woman, and a woman with a headscarf.

If you're looking for emojis other than human beings, Emoji 5.0 brought various fantasy creatures and objects such as Brain, Giraffe, and Sandwich. All these are now a part of the Samsung Experience 9.0 rollout. Further, in terms of improvements, Emojipedia reports that emojis such as Grimacing Face and Tired Face are no longer with their anime flair, while Face Savouring Food, Smirking Face, and Drooling Face have been majorly changed to give more clarity on what message they're giving to recipients. Some other changes on the board include a Yellowish Grinning Cat Face, Smiling Pile of Poo, Purple Coloured Imp Face, Reoriented Nail Polish with the nail paint in Purple colour instead of the original Red paint, and a Cheeky Ghost in a Playful Mood.

As of now, the Samsung Experience 9.0 release is limited to Galaxy S8 models in a handful of regions. We can, however, expect its wider rollout following the launch of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, which is expected to take place at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. Both new flagship models are likely to come with the new experience out-of-the-box.