Technology News
loading

Ericsson-Samsung Patent Dispute Settled, ‘Multi-Year’ Agreement Reached

The last tussle between the Ericsson and Samsung was in 2012 and took two years to resolve.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 May 2021 15:41 IST
Ericsson-Samsung Patent Dispute Settled, ‘Multi-Year’ Agreement Reached

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ericsson's agreement with Samsung includes patents for all cellular technologies

Highlights
  • Ericsson has signed a "multi-year" agreement with Samsung
  • The settlement ends ongoing lawsuits
  • Ericsson invests about CZK 40 billion every year in research

Ericsson has reached a "multi-year" agreement on global patent licences with Samsung, the Swedish telecom equipment maker said on Friday, ending a dispute that hit its first-quarter revenue.

Ericsson said it had not disclosed how many years the deal, which includes patents for all cellular technologies, would last. It said it now expects second-quarter patent licensing revenue to be CZK 2 billion ($237 million or roughly Rs. 690 crores) to CZK 2.5 billion.

The settlement, which ends ongoing lawsuits in several countries, was done in record time as patent disputes between technology companies can often take years to settle.

The current dispute started in December, while the last tussle between the two companies was in 2012 and took two years to resolve.

The cross-licence agreement covers sales of network infrastructure and handsets from Jan. 1, 2021, it said in a statement. The companies declined to disclose the terms citing confidentiality.

Ericsson invests about CZK 40 billion every year in research and has a portfolio of more than 57,000 patents.

Its Nordic rival Nokia, which also has a substantial patent portfolio, settled a patent issue with Samsung earlier this year.

In the first quarter, Ericsson's patent licensing revenue fell to CZK 0.8 billion from CZK 2.5 billion a year earlier. Royalties from its patent portfolio account for roughly a third of Ericsson's operating profit.

Ericsson said its patent revenue continue to be affected by factors such as expired licence agreements pending renewal, geopolitical impacts on the handset market, a technology shift from 4G to 5G, and possible currency effects going forward.

It still has an ongoing dispute with Dutch telecom company KPN NV, which last month filed a patent-infringement complaint against Ericsson in a district court in Texas.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ericsson, Samsung
India Said to Hold Up Approvals for China-Made Wi-Fi Modules, Delaying Launches
Sennheiser Consumer Unit to Be Purchased by Hearing Aid Maker Sonova for EUR 200 Million

Related Stories

Ericsson-Samsung Patent Dispute Settled, ‘Multi-Year’ Agreement Reached
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Happens if You Try to Download Torrents on Elon Musk’s Starlink?
  2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  3. Is Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Releasing Today?
  4. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  5. Mi TV P1 Series Running Android TV, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. OnePlus Watch Gets Always-on Display With Latest Update
  7. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' Announced
  8. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  9. Snapchat for iOS Gets Dark Mode: How to Enable It on Your iPhone
  10. TCL ELIT200NC Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Sennheiser Consumer Unit to Be Purchased by Hearing Aid Maker Sonova for EUR 200 Million
  2. Ericsson-Samsung Patent Dispute Settled, ‘Multi-Year’ Agreement Reached
  3. India Said to Hold Up Approvals for China-Made Wi-Fi Modules, Delaying Launches
  4. Stranger Things 4 Teaser Trailer Gives Us a Glimpse of Young Eleven and Dr. Brenner
  5. Action Against UFOs: Pentagon Watchdog Starts Probe Into US Defence’s Handling of Unexplained Sightings
  6. Mother’s Day 2021: Google Assistant Gets Useful New Features for the Whole Family
  7. Telenor’s Future in Myanmar Put on the Line Due to Military Coup
  8. Windows 10 ‘Sun Valley’ Update Finally Redesigns Icons from Win 95 Days Alongside UI Overhaul: Report
  9. Net Neutrality: US Broadband Industry Accused in 'Fake' Comments on Rules
  10. Qualcomm MSM Vulnerability That Could Give Access to SMS, Conversations, More Revealed; Fixes Reportedly Shared With OEMs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com