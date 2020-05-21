Technology News
Samsung Electronics Builds Sixth Domestic Contract Chip-Making Line

Samsung currently operates five foundry lines in South Korea and one in the United States.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 May 2020 14:32 IST
Samsung Electronics Builds Sixth Domestic Contract Chip-Making Line

Last year, Samsung said it planned to invest KRW 133 trillion in non-memory chips through 2030

Samsung Electronics has begun work on a sixth domestic contract chip production line, the company said on Thursday, to make logic chips for mobile phones and computers as it looks to cut reliance on the volatile memory chip sector.

The South Korean firm is taking on bigger rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) in the contract manufacturing business, where it competes for orders from customers such as Qualcomm.

"This new production facility will expand Samsung's manufacturing capabilities," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Samsung is targeting the second half of next year to start producing advanced 5 nanometre chips, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology, on the added line in its plant in Pyeongtaek city, within a two-hour drive of the capital, Seoul.

"This is Samsung's effort to narrow the gap with TSMC, as it still lags behind TSMC in the contract chip making market," said Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, plans to build a $12 billion (roughly Rs. 90,660 crores) factory in the US state of Arizona, it said last week.

Samsung now operates five foundry lines in South Korea and one in the United States.

Last year, Samsung said it planned to invest KRW 133 trillion (roughly Rs. 8.16 lakh crores) in non-memory chips through 2030, comprising KRW 73 trillion (roughly Rs. 4.48 lakh crores) won for domestic R&D and KRW 60 trillion (roughly Rs. 3.68 lakh crores) for production infrastructure.

This month, President Moon Jae-in said he aimed to nurture the non-memory industry in his agenda to foster economic growth.

South Korea's chip exports for the first 20 days of May soared 13.4 percent, while exports of mobile devices and cars collapsed 11.2 percent and 58.6 percent respectively, customs data showed.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
