Samsung will reportedly produce OLED display panels for select models in the iPhone 13 range expected to launch later this year, and a few iPad models launching in the future. The company is reported to produce OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology for the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro, which would make this series the first from Apple to get 120Hz refresh rate. It will also reportedly produce OLED screens for some iPad models, starting next year.

Korean publication TheElec reports that Samsung Display will produce over 80 million OLED panels for Apple at its A3 Line inside the Asan plant. It is said to be manufacturing OLED panels for the premium models in the iPhone 13 range, rumoured to be the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Additionally, the Korean company will also reportedly continue to produce OLED panels for the iPhone 12 and older models, even after the launch of the iPhone 13 series. In total, Samsung is expected to produce 120 million OLED units for Apple in this year.

LG Display is said to be the other provider of OLED panels for the rest of the iPhone 13 series. These are likely going to be the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 phones. The report says that LG Display will produce 30 million OLED units for the iPhone 13 range, and 50 million OLED units in total (for older iPhones) for Apple this year. Chinese manufacturing giant BOE will also reportedly produce 9 million OLED panels for Apple. Furthermore, the report also adds that production of OLED panels has already begun by the three companies. This is one month earlier than the timeline followed last year, indicating that the company may launch the iPhone 13 range a little earlier than the iPhone 12 range last year.

While many Android smartphones in the market already offer 120Hz refresh rate, Apple's iPhone 13 range will be the first in the iPhone line-up to offer this feature. To save up on battery, Apple will most likely integrate a variable refresh rate that is able to switch frequencies depending on what is on the screen.

Separately, ETNews reports that Samsung may be producing OLED screens for a few iPad models from next year. Apple looks to switch from LCD and Mini-LED to OLED panels on the iPad range gradually and the transition process will likely begin in 2022. It is also reported that iPads released in 2023 may have OLED screens. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro released this year switched from LCD to Mini-LED. However, several users have reported of a display bloom issue due to the self-emissive pixels.