Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Begins Mass Production of 120Hz OLED LTPO Display Panels for iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max: Reports

Samsung Begins Mass Production of 120Hz OLED LTPO Display Panels for iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max: Reports

Samsung Display is reported to produce over 120 million OLED panels for Apple this year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 May 2021 18:03 IST
Samsung Begins Mass Production of 120Hz OLED LTPO Display Panels for iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max: Reports

Samsung may be producing OLED screens for a few iPad models from next year

Highlights
  • All iPads released in 2023 may have OLED panels
  • Samsung only producing OLED panels for premium iPhone 13 models
  • G Display producing OLED panels for other iPhone 13 models

Samsung will reportedly produce OLED display panels for select models in the iPhone 13 range expected to launch later this year, and a few iPad models launching in the future. The company is reported to produce OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology for the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro, which would make this series the first from Apple to get 120Hz refresh rate. It will also reportedly produce OLED screens for some iPad models, starting next year.

Korean publication TheElec reports that Samsung Display will produce over 80 million OLED panels for Apple at its A3 Line inside the Asan plant. It is said to be manufacturing OLED panels for the premium models in the iPhone 13 range, rumoured to be the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Additionally, the Korean company will also reportedly continue to produce OLED panels for the iPhone 12 and older models, even after the launch of the iPhone 13 series. In total, Samsung is expected to produce 120 million OLED units for Apple in this year.

LG Display is said to be the other provider of OLED panels for the rest of the iPhone 13 series. These are likely going to be the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 phones. The report says that LG Display will produce 30 million OLED units for the iPhone 13 range, and 50 million OLED units in total (for older iPhones) for Apple this year. Chinese manufacturing giant BOE will also reportedly produce 9 million OLED panels for Apple. Furthermore, the report also adds that production of OLED panels has already begun by the three companies. This is one month earlier than the timeline followed last year, indicating that the company may launch the iPhone 13 range a little earlier than the iPhone 12 range last year.

While many Android smartphones in the market already offer 120Hz refresh rate, Apple's iPhone 13 range will be the first in the iPhone line-up to offer this feature. To save up on battery, Apple will most likely integrate a variable refresh rate that is able to switch frequencies depending on what is on the screen.

Separately, ETNews reports that Samsung may be producing OLED screens for a few iPad models from next year. Apple looks to switch from LCD and Mini-LED to OLED panels on the iPad range gradually and the transition process will likely begin in 2022. It is also reported that iPads released in 2023 may have OLED screens. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro released this year switched from LCD to Mini-LED. However, several users have reported of a display bloom issue due to the self-emissive pixels.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Display, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone, iPad, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool in the Sharing Menu

Related Stories

Samsung Begins Mass Production of 120Hz OLED LTPO Display Panels for iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
  2. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Get Camera Improvements With New Update
  3. Xiaomi’s New HyperCharge Technology Can Charge Your Phone in 8 Minutes
  4. Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K Launched in India
  5. OnePlus Nord CE Could Launch With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Specifications Tipped
  6. How to Maximise Your iPhone's Battery Life and Lifespan, According to Apple
  7. Poco X3 GT May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
  8. Your Fitbit Smartwatch Could Soon Detect Your Snoring
  9. Google Pixel 6 Camera Improvements Tipped in New Leak
  10. Amazon Prime Subscription at 50 Percent Off for Youngsters: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Begins Mass Production of 120Hz OLED LTPO Display Panels for iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max: Reports
  2. Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool in the Sharing Menu
  3. Realme C25s Price and Specifications Leaked, Said to Debut on June 12
  4. Juhi Chawla Files Plea Against 5G Rollout in India Over ‘Radiation Impact’ Concerns
  5. Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earphones Specifications and Features Revealed in Leaked Promo Video
  6. Windows 10 Users Report of Annoying Pop-Ups Recommending Edge Browser, Bing Search Engine: How to Disable
  7. Jio Reintroduces Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB Daily High-Speed Data for 14 Days
  8. iQoo Z3 to Launch as India’s First Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G Smartphone, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  9. Perseverance Rover Takes 'Road Trip' on Mars. Here's What Red Planet Looks Like
  10. New Study Shows Brain Training Programmes Not Associated With Benefits of Cognition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com