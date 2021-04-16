Technology News
  Samsung Days Sale Brings Cashback on Galaxy S21 Series, Offers on Mid Range Smartphones Till April 19

Samsung Days Sale Brings Cashback on Galaxy S21 Series, Offers on Mid-Range Smartphones Till April 19

Samsung Days Sale is underway on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung online store, and select retailers.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 April 2021 17:53 IST
Samsung Days Sale Brings Cashback on Galaxy S21 Series, Offers on Mid-Range Smartphones Till April 19

Samsung Days Sale brings offers on Galaxy A, Galaxy M, and Galaxy F series

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available for Rs. Rs. 1,05,999
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 to get up to Rs. 5,000 cashback
  • Offers are available on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards

Samsung Days Sale is already underway and it brings discounts, deals, and offers on several smartphones, including the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The sale kicked off today, April 16, and will continue till April 19. The South Korean tech giant is also offering offers on some of the mid-range smartphones from the Galaxy A, Galaxy M and Galaxy F series. Samsung Days Sale is being held across all major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart as well as Samsung's online store. Customers can get these discounts on leading retail outlets as well.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series offers

As per a press release from Samsung, customers can avail a cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs. 7,000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs. 5,000 on Galaxy S21 on purchasing these smartphones with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards (EMI transactions only). The Samsung Galaxy 21+ Ultra is available for Rs. 1,05,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung's online store. Samsung is offering no-cost EMIs, starting from Rs 5,654.92 per month for a year as well as an option to exchange your old phone for a new one. Furthermore, you can also get other EMI options on both Amazon and Flipkart. Furthermore, customers can also get either the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Aluminium) or Galaxy Buds Pro at Rs. 990 on purchase of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

For those who are looking to purchase a Samsung smartphone from Galaxy A, Galaxy M and Galaxy F series can also visit Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung online store for offers. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent bank cashback (up to Rs. 1,000) on popular mid-segment smartphones, including Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M12, Galaxy M02s, Galaxy M02, Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s, Galaxy F41, Galaxy F02s, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A21s, and Galaxy A12.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lacks curved-edge QHD+ display
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Days Sale Brings Cashback on Galaxy S21 Series, Offers on Mid-Range Smartphones Till April 19
