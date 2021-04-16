Samsung Days Sale is already underway and it brings discounts, deals, and offers on several smartphones, including the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The sale kicked off today, April 16, and will continue till April 19. The South Korean tech giant is also offering offers on some of the mid-range smartphones from the Galaxy A, Galaxy M and Galaxy F series. Samsung Days Sale is being held across all major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart as well as Samsung's online store. Customers can get these discounts on leading retail outlets as well.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series offers

As per a press release from Samsung, customers can avail a cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs. 7,000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs. 5,000 on Galaxy S21 on purchasing these smartphones with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards (EMI transactions only). The Samsung Galaxy 21+ Ultra is available for Rs. 1,05,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung's online store. Samsung is offering no-cost EMIs, starting from Rs 5,654.92 per month for a year as well as an option to exchange your old phone for a new one. Furthermore, you can also get other EMI options on both Amazon and Flipkart. Furthermore, customers can also get either the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Aluminium) or Galaxy Buds Pro at Rs. 990 on purchase of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

For those who are looking to purchase a Samsung smartphone from Galaxy A, Galaxy M and Galaxy F series can also visit Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung online store for offers. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent bank cashback (up to Rs. 1,000) on popular mid-segment smartphones, including Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M12, Galaxy M02s, Galaxy M02, Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s, Galaxy F41, Galaxy F02s, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A21s, and Galaxy A12.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

