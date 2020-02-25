Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung’s ‘Find My Mobile’ Notification Glitch Was a Result of Security Breach: Report

Samsung’s ‘Find My Mobile’ Notification Glitch Was a Result of Security Breach: Report

Samsung has reportedly admitted that users could indeed access the personal data of random strangers.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 25 February 2020 14:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung’s ‘Find My Mobile’ Notification Glitch Was a Result of Security Breach: Report

Samsung says a technical error caused users to see other people’s personal data

Highlights
  • Samsung has fixed the data privacy issue caused by the notification error
  • The company has not revealed the security breach’s scale
  • Samsung is mum on the type of user data that was accessible to others

Samsung smartphone users were recently taken by surprise, thanks to a weird Find My Mobile notification with just the number “1” appearing in the message. Reports of the error recounted by flummoxed users emerged from across the globe, but Samsung downplayed it by calling it an unintentional error caused during internal testing. It now appears that the seemingly harmless glitch might have been the outcome of a data breach. Samsung is reportedly investigating a security breach behind the notification glitch that resulted in some Samsung smartphone users getting access to other people's personal data.

The Register reports that multiple users were able to see the personal data of strangers on their Samsung smartphone owing to the notification mishap. Worried users quickly logged in to their profile for Samsung's Find My Mobile service to change their password, fearing a data breach that could compromise the security of their personal data. It seems that the affected users' suspicions were true, as Samsung has reportedly admitted that a data breach did occur.

Here's what a Samsung spokesperson was quoted as saying regarding the incident:

A technical error resulted in a small number of users being able to access the details of another user. As soon as we became of aware of the incident, we removed the ability to log in to the store on our website until the issue was fixed.

Samsung has promised to get in touch with users who were affected by the notification glitch and might have had their data leaked. Samsung has not revealed the extent of data breach or the specifics about the personal data of users that was accessible to random strangers. The company has also not divulged whether users in India were also affected by the issue, but going by tweets shared by Samsung smartphone users, we suspect that users in India might have also been in the danger zone.

We have reached out to Samsung for an official statement and details regarding the ‘Find My Mobile' notification row - which has now spiralled into the domain of data breach - and have asked their representatives if data of Samsung smartphone users in India was leaked. On its own end, Samsung fixed the issues after the reports emerged, and temporarily blocked log in access to the store on its website to minimise the impact.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Find My Mobile
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Hotstar Nukes PM Modi-Centric Episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Related Stories

Samsung’s ‘Find My Mobile’ Notification Glitch Was a Result of Security Breach: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  2. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  3. Realme Band Launch Set for March 5, Smartwatch Also Expected Soon
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Phone with Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Oppo Find X2 to Officially Launch on March 6 in China: What’s Known Now?
  7. Samsung Galaxy A71 Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Samsung.com
  8. Vivo Z6 5G TENAA Listing Tips 48-Megapixel Main Camera, Up to 8GB of RAM
  9. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  10. Sony Xperia 1 II Is the Company’s First 5G Phone: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung’s ‘Find My Mobile’ Notification Glitch Was a Result of Security Breach: Report
  2. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi-Centric Episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. iQoo 3 Price in India Starts at Rs. 36,990, First Sale on March 4: Event Highlights
  5. iQoo 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers, Braided Cable Launched in India
  7. Warren Buffet Finally Gives Up on Flip Phone, Switches to iPhone 11
  8. Internet Restrictions to Continue in Jammu and Kashmir Until March 4
  9. Expedia to Cut 3,000 Jobs Worldwide to Simplify ‘Bloated’ Business: Report
  10. IBM Working on AI Suitcase to Help Visually Challenged People Travel Independently
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.