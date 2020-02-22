Technology News
loading

Samsung Confirms Coronavirus Case at Phone Factory Complex in South Korea

Samsung, the world's top smartphone maker, said the floor where the infected employee worked would be shut down until February 25.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 February 2020 16:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Confirms Coronavirus Case at Phone Factory Complex in South Korea

Colleagues of the infected employee at Samsung's facility have also been quarantined

Highlights
  • Samsung is also getting colleagues of the infected employee tested
  • Gumi factory accounts for a tiny portion of its net smartphone production
  • This Samsung unit mostly produces high-end phones for the local market

Samsung Electronics said on Saturday that one coronavirus case had been confirmed at its mobile device factory complex in the southeastern city of Gumi, causing a shutdown of its entire facility there until Monday morning.

Samsung Electronics, the world's top smartphone maker, said the floor where the infected employee worked would be shut down until the morning of February 25.

"The company has placed colleagues who came in contact with the infected employee in self-quarantine and taken steps to have them tested for possible infection," Samsung said in a news release.

Samsung's factory in Gumi accounts for a small portion of its total smartphone production, and it makes high-end phones, mostly for the domestic market. Samsung produces most of its smartphones in Vietnam and India.

Gumi is close to the city of Daegu, home to a church at the centre of South Korea's largest coronavirus outbreak.

South Korea said on Saturday that the number of people infected with the coronavirus in the country had more than doubled to 433.

Samsung said production at its chip and display factories in other parts of South Korea would not be affected.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Coronavirus
Twitter Suspends Group of Pro-Bloomberg Accounts Over 'Platform Manipulation'

Related Stories

Samsung Confirms Coronavirus Case at Phone Factory Complex in South Korea
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PhonePe, Google Pay May Be Hit by NPCI's New Zero UPI Interchange, PSP Fees
  2. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  3. Poco X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. Xiaomi Set to Launch New Headphones in India on February 25
  5. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Private WhatsApp Group Chat Invite Links Were Available on Google Search
  8. Netflix Offers First Month in India for Rs. 5 in New Test
  9. iQoo 3 Design Revealed in Official Video That Confirms Camera Specifications
  10. Tecno Camon 15, Camon 15 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Confirms Coronavirus Case at Phone Factory Complex in South Korea
  2. Twitter Suspends Group of Pro-Bloomberg Accounts Over 'Platform Manipulation'
  3. Realme Smart TVs to Launch in India in Q2 2020, Realme Fitness Band Features Revealed
  4. Oppo A31 Tipped to Launch in India Next Week, Sale Offers Tipped
  5. Google Says Don't Sideload Play Store, Gmail, YouTube on New Huawei Devices
  6. Shopify to Join Facebook-Led Libra Currency Group
  7. Facebook, Google, Others' Encryption Said to Be Threatened by Planned New US Bill
  8. Friends Reunion Special to Launch With HBO Max, Reuniting for 25th Anniversary
  9. WhatsApp Group Chat Invite Links Indexed by Google Search, Let Anyone Enter Private Groups
  10. Powerful New Antibiotic Capable of Killing Drug-Resistant Bacteria Developed Using AI: Researchers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.