Samsung Closes Smartphone Plant After Confirmed Coronavirus Case: Report

The floor where the infected Samsung employee worked will reportedly reopen on Tuesday afternoon.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 March 2020 12:29 IST
A worker in the Samsung factory tested positive for the coronavirus

Highlights
  • Samsung shut one of its mobile device factories in South Korea
  • A worker tested positive for the coronavirus
  • The factory was temporarily closed last month

Samsung Electronics shut one of its mobile device factories in South Korea after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a company official.

The factory in Gumi, close to Daegu where most of the South Korean virus cases have been confirmed, was temporarily closed last month after an earlier case was discovered.

The floor where the infected employee worked will reopen on Tuesday afternoon, Yonhap said.

Samsung did not have immediate comment.

Separately, Amazon.com said late on Sunday that two employees in Milan, Italy, have contracted the coronavirus and are under quarantine.

"We're supporting the affected employees who were in Milan and are now in quarantine," company spokesman Dan Perlet said.

The world's biggest online retailer said it was unaware of any US employees who had contracted the virus. On Friday, Amazon told employees to stop non-essential travel, within the United States and beyond. The company also confirmed on Sunday it is moving some recruiting interviews to video rather than in person.

The United States on Saturday hiked its travel advisory and urged US citizens not to travel to the Veneto and Lombardy regions of Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak. Milan is the capital of the Lombardy region.

The New York Times reported the Amazon employees contracting the coronavirus earlier on Sunday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Further reading: Samsung, Coronavirus, South Korea
