Technology News
loading

Samsung Chip Production Returns to Near-Normal Levels in Texas

Qualcomm 5G radio frequency chips and Samsung display and image sensor chips account for 65 percent of the monthly production at the plant.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 March 2021 11:45 IST
Samsung Chip Production Returns to Near-Normal Levels in Texas

Production facilities of Samsung in the area had seen shutdowns due to severe weather on February 16

Highlights
  • Samsung declined to comment when production would be fully back to normal
  • The disruption will impact on global chip contract manufacturing industry
  • German chipmaker Infineon said it expected a quarterly hit to revenues

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday that production at its US chip plant at Austin, Texas had returned to near-normal levels as of last week after more than a month of disruption that exacerbated a global chip capacity crunch.

Samsung and other chipmakers with production facilities in the area had seen shutdowns due to severe weather on February 16.

Samsung declined to comment on when production would be fully back to normal.

The disruption will have a definite impact on the global chip contract manufacturing industry that is already battling a severe capacity crunch, research provider TrendForce has said.

Qualcomm 5G radio frequency chips and Samsung display and image sensor chips account for about 65 percent of the monthly production at the Samsung plant, TrendForce added.

Other chips include power management integrated circuits (PMICs) and a small amount of chips that control electrical parts, Seoul-based analysts said.

The disruption is expected to hurt production of smartphones globally over the April to June period by about 5 percent and may lower this year's penetration rate of 5G smartphones, TrendForce estimated.

"This was a problem because it exacerbated a worldwide foundry capacity shortage. But at least it won't get worse as production resumes," said Park Sung-soon, analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

"Smartphone makers have chip stockpiles, but because vendors' inventories of smartphone sets are currently low, smartphone production may see some impact from the plant's shutdown in the second half of this year."

Analysts have estimated losses from the disruption at the plant at around KRW 300 billion (roughly Rs. 1,950 crore) - KRW 400 billion (roughly Rs. 2,600 crore), which they expected Samsung to mostly reflect in its January-March quarter earnings, to be announced in April.

Earlier this month, NXP Semiconductors NV said it expected an impact of about $100 million (roughly Rs. 735 crore) of revenue from its Texas production shutdown.

German chipmaker Infineon said it expected a quarterly hit to revenues in the high double-digit million euro range from its Texas plant outage.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Qualcomm
Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer Unveiled, Set for June Premiere Date
Mi Mix Fold Debuts as Xiaomi’s First Foldable Phone: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Chip Production Returns to Near-Normal Levels in Texas
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Mi 11i Debuts With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC
  4. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's 5G Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India
  6. Tenet Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. From April 1, Expect Hiccups With These Types of Card Payments: 10 Facts
  8. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
  9. MIUI 12.5 Test Programme Commences: Check Out Eligible Smartphones
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Available for Purchase Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Starts Testing FLoC as Alternative for Cookies: What It Means for Your Privacy
  2. ZTE S30, ZTE S30 Pro, ZTE S30 SE With 5G Support, Hole-Punch Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. GOQii Founder Vishal Gondal Summoned by Faridabad Police Over Comments on Real Money Gaming
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India, 4G Variant Gets Latest Security Update
  5. Facebook to Curb Hate Speech and Misinformation as States Go to Polls
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Up for Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
  7. SpaceX First All-Civilian Spaceflight Crew Finalised
  8. Mi Mix Fold Debuts as Xiaomi’s First Foldable Phone: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Chip Production Returns to Near-Normal Levels in Texas
  10. Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer Unveiled, Set for June Premiere Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com