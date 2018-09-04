NDTV Gadgets360.com

One Dead, Two Injured in Gas Leak at Samsung Chip Plant

, 04 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
One Dead, Two Injured in Gas Leak at Samsung Chip Plant

Highlights

  • The gas that leaked was Carbon dioxide
  • The three were found unconscious in the basement of the factory
  • They were inspecting the factory's gas-related facilities

One worker was killed and two injured when carbon dioxide leaked at a Samsung Electronics chip plant on Tuesday, the South Korean company said.

The three were found unconscious in the basement of the semiconductor factory in Suwon just south of Seoul, the firm said in a statement.

A man aged 24 was pronounced dead in hospital hours later and two others, aged 26 and 54, remain unconscious, Samsung said.

All were employees of one of Samsung's suppliers and were inspecting the factory's gas-related facilities, it added.

"It is believed that the cause of death is suffocation due to a carbon dioxide leak," Samsung said, adding it was investigating.

Samsung - the world's top maker of smartphones as well as memory chips - operates a vast semiconductor production compound in Suwon.

Fatal accidents at major companies have made frequent headlines in the South, which has struggled to improve poor safety standards in factories.

In January four workers suffocated due to a gas leak at a steel factory owned by Posco - the country's top steelmaker - in the southern city of Pohang.

In August last year four workers died when a fuel tank exploded in a vessel under construction at the headquarters of STX Offshore and Shipbuilding in the southern city of Changwon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, South Korea
Netflix to Offer Video Streaming Services on Hathway's New Set-Top Box, Launched at Rs. 2,999
Amazon Eyes Chilean Skies as It Seeks to Datamine the Stars
One Dead, Two Injured in Gas Leak at Samsung Chip Plant
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red Colour Variant Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9.0 Pie via OxygenOS Open Beta 1
  3. Google Pixel 3 XL Spotted Left Behind in a Lyft Cab
  4. Realme 2 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
  5. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Teased to Support 5G Networks
  6. Motorola One and Motorola One Power First Impressions
  7. Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite Prices Cut on Amazon India for 2 Days
  8. Motorola P30 Note With 5,000mAh Battery, Up to 6GB of RAM Launched
  9. Xiaomi Launches 10W Mi Wireless Charger (Universal Fast Charge Edition)
  10. iPhone XS Concept Video Shows Recently Leaked Gold Finish, Glass Back
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.