After being hosted on Amazon India since last year, the Samsung Carnival has now been brought to Flipkart. It features offers and discounts on various Samsung Galaxy series smartphones and other devices. The new Flipkart sale, which started on Tuesday, April 10, and will last until Thursday, April 12, also includes exchange benefits and no-cost EMI schemes. Additionally, there is up to 10 percent of instant discount on purchases through ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. The major Galaxy handsets that are available with discounts during the latest sale include the Galaxy On Nxt, Galaxy On Max, Galaxy On5, and Galaxy J3 Pro. Also, there are some Smart TV models and refrigerator.

Under the Samsung Carnival sale, the Galaxy On Max 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is available at Rs. 12,900, down from the launch price of Rs. 16,900 and the Galaxy On5 is available at Rs. 5,990, down from Rs. 8,990. The Galaxy On Nxt 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage comes as the most affordable 64GB Samsung phone with a discount of Rs. 6,000. The smartphone is available at Rs. 11,900, down from the launch price of Rs. 17,900.

Customers looking for an affordable Galaxy model can pick the Galaxy J3 Pro 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage at Rs. 6,990, down from the launch price of Rs. 8,490. Flipkart has also listed the Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB variant at Rs. 34,900. The smartphone received an official price cut in February and is formally available with a starting price of Rs. 35,900.

Apart from the attractive discounts on phones, the Samsung Carnival sale on Flipkart features up to 30 percent discount on Samsung headphones and speakers, up to 80 percent discount on Samsung mobile accessories, cases, and chargers, and up to 40 percent discount on select Samsung monitors. Customers who are exploring the market for LED TVs can opt for Samsung's 49-inch M6300 full-HD Curved Smart TV at a price of Rs. 66,900. There is also a 32-inch HD Ready LED TV 32J4003 at Rs. 17,499. Samsung's 253L 2 Star frost-free refrigerator is available at a special price of Rs. 23,790, while the convertible 5-in-1 twin cooling refrigerator is starting at Rs. 33,990. Besides, the Flipkart sale includes a 6.5 kilogram full-automatic Samsung washing machine at Rs. 15,999.

"We are happy to announce Samsung Carnival on Flipkart with attractive offers. During the Carnival, we will have instant discount, exciting exchange offers and attractive no cost EMI on select products that will allow consumers to purchase and enjoy their favourite Samsung products," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India, in a statement while announcing the Samsung Carnival sale on Flipkart.

