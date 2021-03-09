Samsung Carnival has been announced to celebrate the second anniversary of Galaxy M-series smartphones in India. The sale, that starts today and ends on March 12, will offer discounts and offers on Galaxy M series models via Amazon and Samsung's official website. The offers are made available for four smartphones in the lineup. Buyers will be able to avail a cashback of Rs. 1,000 upon using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. In addition, customers can also avail a cashback offer of Rs. 1,000 when they exchange their old smartphones for a new Galaxy M-series smartphone.

Samsung announced the Samsung Carnival via a press release. The offers are only available on Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51 smartphones.

Samsung launched Galaxy M21 (Review) in May 2020. It comes equipped with an Exynos 9611 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, a 6,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor. On Amazon, it is now priced at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model.

Galaxy M31 (Review), that comes with an Exynos 9611 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6,000mAh battery, and a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, was launched in February 2020 and is now available at Rs. 16,499 on Amazon.

Samsung launched Galaxy M31s (Review) in August 2020 with Exynos 9611 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a 6,000mAh battery, and a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is now priced at Rs. 18,4999 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Review), launched in September 2020, comes with a Snapdragon 730G SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 7,000mAh battery and a quad rear camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is now priced at Rs. 22,999 on Amazon. Also, Galaxy M51 is reportedly receiving the Android 11-based Samsung One UI 3.1 soon.

In other Galaxy M series-related news, Samsung will be launching its Galaxy M12 smartphone on March 11. It is expected to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and a 90Hz refresh rate display.

