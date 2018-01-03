Samsung launched the C-Lab (Creative Lab) five years ago in an attempt to pursue innovative tech products. A result of the C-Lab program is three new projects that Samsung will unveil at CES this year. The first project is S-Ray (Sound-Ray) that consists of three directional speakers, the second is GoBreath, a breathing exercise app, and the third project is based on smart glasses called Relúmĭno.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Samsung announced that these three new projects will be introduced at CES 2018. Additionally, seven other startups from C-Lab will also showcase their products at the electronics show.

The S-Ray project will consist of three new portable speakers - a Mini speaker, a Handy speaker, and the Neck Bend speaker. These directional speakers have been designed to allow users to carry them anywhere without the hassle of using earphones. The Neck Bend speaker is the most interesting of the lot as it bears an unusual design, and looks to offer a seemingly practical experience for commuters.

The GoBreath is another interesting project from Samsung's C-Lab with a focus on healthcare. A doctor at Samsung Medical Centre has developed an app that can walk lung patients through techniques of deep breathing in order to help them recover better. This project consists of a handheld device and a mobile app with which lung damage patients can learn deep breathing and also track their progress. GoBreath also offers a cloud service for patients to connect with and track their patients' health progress.

And, lastly, Relúmĭno smart glasses have been designed to help the visually challenged see images clearly when they are reading or viewing objects. First showcased at Mobile World Congress 2017, Relúmĭno smart glasses make use of technology to offer smart visual aid solutions enabling people to improve their visual experience. Images captured from these smart glasses are processed by the smartphone giving the user a better view.

"Since launching five years ago, our C-Lab program has gained exciting momentum across Samsung, helping foster an innovation culture, and providing avenue for our creative, talented employees to pursue innovative new projects. We will continuously introduce innovative projects through our C-Lab program," said Jaiil Lee, Vice President and Head of the Creativity & Innovation Center at Samsung Electronics.