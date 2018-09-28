NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Board Chairman to Stay Despite Indictment for Alleged Labour Union Sabotage

, 28 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Board Chairman to Stay Despite Indictment for Alleged Labour Union Sabotage

Samsung Electronics Co's said on Friday its chairman of the board, Lee Sang-hoon, will continue in his role despite an indictment for allegedly sabotaging labour union activities.

Seoul prosecutors have accused Lee of involvement in a company-wide operation to dismantle a union at Samsung's after-service unit between 2013 and 2016 when he was chief finance officer.

The indictment of Lee and other company officials on Thursday is another headache for the tech giant whose vice chairman Jay Y. Lee, the heir to the Samsung Group, is appealing a conviction for bribery in a scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea's former president.

Lee Sang-hoon, who has led the board since March, is not related to the founding family.

"His status remains unchanged," a company spokeswoman said.

Ra Doo-shik, who leads a union representing more than 1,000 workers at Samsung Electronics Service, said on Friday that the indictment was encouraging.

"We are hoping that upcoming court proceedings will reveal the true picture," Ra told Reuters.

Jay Y. Lee, the de facto leader of the South Korea's biggest conglomerate, was released on a suspended sentence in February after spending nearly a year in jail. He initially received a five-year term but a higher court later reduced that by half and suspended the sentence.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Lee Sang-hoon
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 New Update Brings Camera Improvements: Report
Amazon Leads Smart Speaker Market in India, Says IDC
Samsung Board Chairman to Stay Despite Indictment for Alleged Labour Union Sabotage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras, Display Notch Launched
  2. Realme 2 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Vivo V9 Pro
  3. How a 35-Year-Old Created the World's Most Valuable Startup
  4. Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S to Go on Sale for the First Time Today
  5. Lenovo Z5 Pro Launch Set for October 1, Tipped to Sport Camera Slider
  6. This Could Be the World's First Smartphone With 10GB RAM
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Dates Revealed, Here's What to Expect
  8. Can Motorola One Power Dethrone Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro?
  9. Fantastic Beasts' Nagini Controversy: Rowling Defence Skips Indian Roots
  10. Xiaomi India Launches New Mi TV 'Pro' Models With Android TV, Voice Search
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.