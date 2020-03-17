Samsung Galaxy S9 has received a significant price cut, as the company's 2018 flagship is up for sale at a price of Rs. 26,999 as part of Samsung's 'Blue Fest' sale. The six-day sale, which goes on till March 18 on the company's official website, also offers other discounts like a straight 10 percent cashback to users of ICICI bank, Axis Bank, and RBL Bank cards. Apart from the Galaxy S9, other Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy M30s, Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy S20 are also available at discounted rates during the sale. There are also discounts on wearabels

Offers on Mobiles

While the Samsung Blue Fest sale is offering the Samsung Galaxy S9 at an attractive price of Rs. 26,999, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 12,999 down from its original Rs. 15,500 price tag. The Galaxy M31, on the other hand, is being offered at Rs. 15,999 down from the original price of Rs. 16,499.

Apart from the Galaxy S9, Samsung is also offering the Galaxy S10 Lite, its affordable flagship at a Rs. 4,000 price cut for Rs. 39,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 from the company's latest flagship lineup is also being sold at a Rs. 7,001 discount for Rs. 66,999, down from the phone's actual Rs. 74,000 price.

Apart from smartphones, the Samsung Blue Fest sale is also offering heavy discounts on TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, headphones, and speakers, and other accessories like the Galaxy Buds+, Samsung power banks, and the Galaxy Watch.

Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Watch available on sale

As part Samsung's Blue Fest sale, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are available at a price of Rs. 11,900 - a Rs. 2,000 discount from the original Rs. 13,990 price tag. The Galaxy Watch LTE, on the other hand, is being sold at a discounted rate of Rs. 30,990 - a Rs. 4,000 cut from its original price of Rs. 34,990.

