Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung’s Blue Fest Sale Offers Discounts on Smartphones, Accessories, and Home Appliances

Samsung’s Blue Fest Sale Offers Discounts on Smartphones, Accessories, and Home Appliances

Samsung is offering an extra 10 percent discount on ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 17 March 2020 19:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung’s Blue Fest Sale Offers Discounts on Smartphones, Accessories, and Home Appliances

Samsung Blue Fest Sale started on March 13 and will go on till March 18

Highlights
  • Samsung offering heavy discounts on smartphones, accessories
  • The Blue Fest sale will go on till March 18
  • ICICI, Axis Bank, and RBL Bank card holders get a discount

Samsung Galaxy S9 has received a significant price cut, as the company's 2018 flagship is up for sale at a price of Rs. 26,999 as part of Samsung's 'Blue Fest' sale. The six-day sale, which goes on till March 18 on the company's official website, also offers other discounts like a straight 10 percent cashback to users of ICICI bank, Axis Bank, and RBL Bank cards. Apart from the Galaxy S9, other Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy M30s, Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy S20 are also available at discounted rates during the sale. There are also discounts on wearabels

Offers on Mobiles
While the Samsung Blue Fest sale is offering the Samsung Galaxy S9 at an attractive price of Rs. 26,999, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 12,999 down from its original Rs. 15,500 price tag. The Galaxy M31, on the other hand, is being offered at Rs. 15,999 down from the original price of Rs. 16,499.

Apart from the Galaxy S9, Samsung is also offering the Galaxy S10 Lite, its affordable flagship at a Rs. 4,000 price cut for Rs. 39,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 from the company's latest flagship lineup is also being sold at a Rs. 7,001 discount for Rs. 66,999, down from the phone's actual Rs. 74,000 price.

Apart from smartphones, the Samsung Blue Fest sale is also offering heavy discounts on TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, headphones, and speakers, and other accessories like the Galaxy Buds+, Samsung power banks, and the Galaxy Watch.

Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Watch available on sale
As part Samsung's Blue Fest sale, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are available at a price of Rs. 11,900 - a Rs. 2,000 discount from the original Rs. 13,990 price tag. The Galaxy Watch LTE, on the other hand, is being sold at a discounted rate of Rs. 30,990 - a Rs. 4,000 cut from its original price of Rs. 34,990.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Great battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Bad
  • Camera is slow to focus
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M30s review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good photo quality in daylight
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Display is bright and vivid
  • Good overall performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Low-light video isn’t great
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Back scuffs easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor 2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G (46mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G (46mm)

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • 4G connectivity
  • Compatible with Android and iOS
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak app ecosystem
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G (46mm) review
Display Size 46mm
Strap Material Silicone
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Sale, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung Galaxy Watch
Realme Days Sale 2020 Starts March 19, Includes Discounts on Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, and More
Nokia 2.2 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out, HMD Global Announces

Related Stories

Samsung’s Blue Fest Sale Offers Discounts on Smartphones, Accessories, and Home Appliances
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  2. Realme 6i Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: What You Should Know
  4. Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops Is Something We Could Do Without
  5. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
  6. New Nokia C2 with 4G Connectivity, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled
  7. OnePlus to Unveil Something New on March 18, Logo Revamp Tipped
  8. Vivo V19 Launch Date in India Set for March 26, Company Reveals
  9. TikTok Told Moderators to Suppress Videos by Ugly or Poor Users
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Be the Cheapest Snapdragon 865 Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Future Software Update to Fix Wi-Fi Stability, Camera App Freezes, and More: Report
  2. Fortnite v12.20 Update Brings Helicopters to the Game, Called ‘Choppas’
  3. Nokia 2.2 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out, HMD Global Announces
  4. Samsung’s Blue Fest Sale Offers Discounts on Smartphones, Accessories, and Home Appliances
  5. Realme Days Sale 2020 Starts March 19, Includes Discounts on Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, and More
  6. Amazon Apple Days Sale Now Live: iPhone XS Discount, Rs. 6,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11, and More Deals
  7. Redmi K30 Pro Teased to Debut With UFS 3.1 Storage, Feature VC Liquid Cooling
  8. Apple Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus at US Office
  9. Researches Claim New Way of Hacking into Virtual Assistants Using Ultrasonic Waves
  10. Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.