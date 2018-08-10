NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Bixby 2.0 Unveiled, Brings Better Apps Integration

, 10 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Bixby 2.0 Unveiled, Brings Better Apps Integration

Samsung unveiled the new Bixby version at the Galaxy Note 9 event

Highlights

  • Bixby 2.0 can reserve tables without opening third-party apps
  • It can also call for an Uber in the same manner
  • Bixby 2.0 is integrated in Galaxy Note 9, and the Galaxy Home

At the Galaxy Note 9 event, Samsung also unveiled the improved Bixby 2.0 at its Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event in New York. The new Bixby has better third-party apps integration than before, invariably making it less frustrating to use. Samsung's AI-based virtual assistant Bixby was received poorly when it was launched last year, because it lacked on many fronts. However, Bixby 2.0 can now do several tasks like reserving tables, booking cabs, and filling in important information based on history. Bixby 2.0, over time, can look up concerts in your area that you may like, good restaurants based on your cuisine preference, and other tasks due to its improved AI mechanism.

Bixby has partnered with Google to integrate Google Maps and all of its other services into the AI assistant for seamless performance. For example, a user can book a table through Bixby, and then tap the navigation button for Google Maps to show how to get there. Samsung has also worked with several other partners to ensure that tasks are done without navigating towards another app.

Vice President of AI Strategy at Samsung, Ji Soo Yi also demoed an interesting feature added to Bixby that allows user to book an Uber swiftly. While asking Bixby to book a ride, the AI assistant throws up price info and fills in other personal details for Uber to book a cab without much hassle. A prompt button to request an Uber shows up on the Bixby screen, without ever needing to open the Uber app separately. Even while booking a table at a restaurant, no third-party apps open in the whole process, making the experience seamless.

While Bixby has improved a lot since its inception last year, but it still has a long way to go before it can match its competition Alexa and Google Assistant. Samsung probably knows that, and that's why it has baked Google Assistant into the Galaxy Note 9 as well. For now, Bixby 2.0 is available only on the Galaxy Note 9 and the Samsung Galaxy Home Smart Speaker that was launched at the event as well. There is no word on its availability on other Samsung devices as of now.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Bixby, Bixby 2.0
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Teardown Shows Water Carbon Cooling, Bigger Battery, and More
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Difficulty Settings, Underwater Survival Trailer Released
Samsung Bixby 2.0 Unveiled, Brings Better Apps Integration
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Amazon Freedom Sale
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Freedom Sale: The Best Deals From Day 1
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India Price, Released Date Revealed
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro Goes on Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com in Big Freedom Sale
  4. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 With Bigger Display and Battery Life Launched
  6. Vivo Set to Release Android 9.0 Pie Update in Q4 2018
  7. Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition With IPx4, Mic Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone X vs OnePlus 6 vs Oppo Find X
  9. Nokia 7 Plus Gets Android Pie Beta 4: Here's How to Install
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Launch Today: Here's All We Know So Far
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.