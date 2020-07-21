Technology News
Samsung to Launch Five Devices at Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5

Samsung has already confirmed the launch of the Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone at the event.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 July 2020 11:22 IST
Samsung to Launch Five Devices at Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5

Samsung Mobile Head Tae Moon Roh confirms the launch of earables and wearables at the event

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is largely expected to launch on August 5
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are also rumoured to arrive alongside
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has leaked many times in the past as well

Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, and leaks on what may be launched are pouring in at rapid pace. Offering some respite, president and head of mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics, Tae Moon Roh has now confirmed that the South Korean giant will unveil as many as five products at the event next month. The event will be held virtually to practice social distancing norms amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is largely expected to launch at the event.

Roh confirmed via a blog post, “At this summer's Galaxy Unpacked, we'll be introducing five new power devices. These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go.” This hints at multiple phone launches at the event, and the company has already confirmed that the Galaxy Fold 2 will launch at the event via a recent teaser. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is largely expected to launch alongside, and leaks surrounding the series have been aplenty. There may be three variants in the Galaxy Note 20 series this time around – the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+ and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Roh did not offer clarity on the exact devices that will be announced.

However, the executive did confirm that new earables and wearables will be unveiled on August 5. Roh added, “In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist).”

This heavily points at the launch of the rumoured Galaxy Buds Live and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 devices during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The other Samsung devices that are strong contenders in this launch race include the Galaxy Z Flip 5G model and the leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 were recently reported to launch on July 22, but Roh's fresh confirmation suggests that all of the products may launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, SAmsung Galaxy Tab S7
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung to Launch Five Devices at Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5
