Samsung to Expand Its Retail Presence in US With Apple Store-Like Outlets

, 16 February 2019
Photo Credit: Samsung

Much like Apple Stores, Samsung plans on providing in-person customer support

Highlights

  • The stores will open on February 20
  • Samsung plans to allow users to try and buy its products
  • Until now, Samsung only had pop-up stores in US

Keeping in line with the prevailing competition with Apple, Samsung is planning to inaugurate three full-scale stores in Los Angeles, New York and Houston on February 20, aiming to expand its retail footprint in the US, Apple Insider reported. Samsung intends to allow users to try and buy its products ranging from smartphones to Virtual Reality (VR) glasses and televisions via these retail stores. Much like Apple Stores, the South Korean giant plans on providing in-person customer support along with walk-in repairs available for mobile devices.

Up until now, Samsung's retail presence in the US was marked only by pop-up stores and dedicated spaces in franchisees like Best Buy. This move comes at a time when Apple is coping with declining iPhone sales, driven mostly by tough competition in China from local smartphone makers.

"Apple has long touted its retail stores as one of its key advantages, since people can try products in advance and have a place to turn if they need help with setup or troubleshooting. It remains to be seen whether Samsung would be able to cultivate an equal or superior level of support and whether or not will enough people choose to shop at outlets instead of online or at the many third-party vendors that carry Samsung gears," the report said.

Due to low traffic and poor response, the company failed in its attempts at retail expansion in the UK and withdrew quickly.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Launch: Everything We Know So Far

“Our new Samsung Experience Stores are spaces to experience and see Samsung technology brought to life, to empower people to do what they never thought was possible before” said YH Eom, President & CEO, Samsung Electronics America said in a statement. “We want to build a ‘playground' for Samsung fans—a place to learn about and try out all of the amazing new products we have to offer.”

On February 20, Samsung is also hosting its "Unpacked" event in San Francisco, where it will announce its first foldable smartphone and "Galaxy S10", the report noted.

