Samsung Anniversary Sale: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, and More Get Discounts, Offers

Samsung Anniversary sale is now live and will continue through October 13.

Updated: 7 October 2019 19:13 IST
Samsung anniversary sale is underway on the official Samsung online store

Highlights
  • Samsung anniversary sale offers up to 50 percent discount on phones
  • Samsung’s UHD and HD TVs have been discounted by up to 49 percent
  • There are a lot of deals to score on wearables and audio devices

Samsung has announced its Anniversary Sale, offering a host of discounts on a wide range of products such as smartphones, TVs, wearables, audio devices, and home appliances to name a few. The Samsung Anniversary Sale, which brings hefty discounts on a wide range of devices, is now live on the company's online store and will continue through 13 October. In addition to limited period price cuts, the Anniversary Sale also offers an additional 10 percent banking discount, assured cashback for Amazon Pay transactions, gift vouchers as well as exchange discounts for Samsung phones.

Talking about some of the most notable deals, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is currently available starting at Rs. 29,999 on the official Samsung website. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9's starting price has been slashed to Rs. 42,999. The price of the Samsung Frame TV has also been reduced to Rs. 84,999 for the ongoing Anniversary sale. As for wearables, the 46mm variant of the Galaxy Watch is currently available for Rs. 23,990.

Samsung is also offering exchange discounts on the Galaxy Note 10 and its Plus variant, alongside a limited-time price cut of up to 10 percent on the Galaxy M-series and Galaxy A-series phones, and tablets as well. In addition to the aforementioned deals, Samsung is offering a discount of up to 50 percent discount on smartphones, up to 20 percent discount on smartwatches, up to 49 percent discount on Samsung's range of UHD and HD TVs, up to 61 percent discount on JBL audio accessories as well as memory and storage solutions.

As part of the Anniversary sale, the Samsung store is also offering 10 percent cashback on purchases made using SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. There is also an assured cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 for purchases made using Amazon Pay balance. A discount of up to 25 percent on MakeMyTrip bookings and Oyo vouchers worth up to Rs. 10,000 are also on the table. Lastly, Samsung is also offering exchange discount on smartphones as part of the anniversary sale.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review
Display5.80-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 8.0
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Versatile S Pen
  • Good display and sound quality
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Screen reflections are unavoidable
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Bundled charger is really fast
  • Bad
  • Camera Scene Optimiser needs tweaks
  • Size and weight could be issues for some users
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review
Display6.80-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4300mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1440x3040 pixels
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Tesla Cars to Have Farting, Goat Noise as Honk Sounds: Elon Musk
Samsung Anniversary Sale: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, and More Get Discounts, Offers
