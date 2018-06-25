Specifications of Samsung's first Android Go smartphone have emerged online. The smartphone with model number SM-J260G is said to come with a Super AMOLED display and an Exynos 7570 SoC. The latest development comes in the midst of the rumours around the Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) smartphone that is said to be in testing in markets spread across Europe, Latin America, and Asia. It is also reported to come in multiple variants with model number SM-J260F, SM-J260M, and SM-J260G. Some initial reports claimed that the handset will debut as the Galaxy J2 Core and run Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) out of the box.

While Samsung has been tight-lipped so far, Techie Drive has now leaked an image that appears to highlight the specifications of the upcoming Android Go smartphone. The specifications are specifically related to the model SM-J260F. This means that the other variants of the handset might have some differences. Likewise, if we look into our previous coverage, the same model is reportedly being tested in the UK, Uzbekistan, Caucasus Countries, Germany, Italy, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, France, and Poland.

Having said that, the smartphone is found to have a 5-inch Super AMOLED display and a 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM. The leaked image also highlights that there will be 16GB of onboard storage, 8-megapixel rear camera sensor, 5-megapixel front camera sensor, and a 2600mAh battery. Furthermore, the image shows that there is Android 8.1 Oreo. This will be the Go edition, though - as we are referring to an Android Go device in this case.

The leaked specifications match the details surfaced on Geekbench back in April. Notably, the Geekbench listing was of the SM-J260G model that is said to be in testing in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, as well as other Asian markets, including Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The same model was also spotted recently in a trademark application with the Korean Intellectual Property Office.