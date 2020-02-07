Samsung Galaxy S20 series is one of the much-awaited developments debuting at the Galaxy Unpacked event next week, with the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell-style foldable smartphone also expected. But apart from the flagship Samsung phones, Google's Android team is participating at the event. The official Android account on Twitter has posted a teaser saying “something exciting” is just around the corner, along with a video showing the Galaxy branding. It is likely that Samsung would host the Android team to highlight what's new for the Galaxy S20 models, or, new Android interface changes for foldable form factors. Some other Android developments may also take place at the venue, though.

The teaser posted by the Android Twitter account doesn't reveal any exact details, though it carries a short, six-second video that shows Android and Galaxy logos one after another. There is a rectangular-shaped protuberance just in place of the letter “n” of Android and “a” of Galaxy logos. The protuberance is notably similar to what we saw on the official Galaxy Unpacked promo last month. It could be suggesting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that is rumoured to be in the works with a clamshell design.

The name of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was confirmed earlier this week -- through an official listing on the Samsung Romanian site. The new foldable phone is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch HDR+ Infinity Flex display with a cutout specifically for the selfie camera and a secondary 1.06-inch Super AMOLED external cover display. The smartphone is also rumoured to have special fibres inside its hinge for dust protection.

It may be possible that the Android team would participate at the Galaxy Unpacked event to make an announcement related to foldable smartphones. Last year, Google revealed that it was working on foldable smartphone prototypes for some time. It also added support for foldable displays in Android 10 and worked closely with Huawei and Samsung that brought early foldable phones for the masses.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is also anticipated to launch at the February 11 event, and thus a showcase of new foldable Android features can be expected. Aside from a foldable-focussed development, the Android team at the Galaxy Unpacked event may announce something specific to new Samsung phones. The South Korean company is already in a partnership with Microsoft for offering its productivity apps preloaded on some of its smartphones.

We certainly need to wait until February 11 when the Galaxy Unpacked will be held in San Francisco to see what's new Android and Samsung teams will have for the tech world. Meanwhile, it is safe to expect some rumours suggesting the key developments in advance.

