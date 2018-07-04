NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 Pro, Galaxy J7 Pro Android Oreo Rollout Reportedly Delayed

 
04 July 2018
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

Highlights

  • The Android 8.0 Oreo update will start rolling out in September
  • The three smartphones were scheduled to receive it in July
  • The details come from Guncelmiyiz, a Samsung site that tracks schedules

Samsung has reportedly pushed back the Android 8.0 Oreo rollout timeline for some smartphones in its Galaxy J-series. According to the latest reports, Samsung handsets such as Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 Pro, and Galaxy J7 Pro will receive the Android Oreo update roughly around September this year. There are still many smartphones manufactured by the South Korean giant that have not got the latest Android operating system, despite being compatible. For instance, the no older handsets in the Galaxy J-series have received the update yet.

As per Guncelmiyiz, a Samsung site that tracks update schedules for users in Turkey, the Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 Pro, and Galaxy J7 Pro phones will get Android 8.0 Oreo starting September 28, 2018. The latest piece of information was spotted by the folks at Sammobile, who also said that the site had earlier mentioned that the Android Oreo update was scheduled to arrive on July 13. The report had mentioned that the Android Oreo update was "in the test phase."

While Samsung Turkey site had previously said that the Android Oreo update to the three smartphones would be out by July, it has now reportedly changed the details on its local update portal. However, as mentioned, the Guncelmiyiz site is now updated and it shows the Android 8.0 Oreo release for Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 Pro, and Galaxy J7 Pro on September 28. It is worth noting that the Galaxy J5 Pro and Galaxy J7 Pro are sold in markets other than Turkey as the Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) respectively. In India, we have the Galaxy J7 Pro only.

Samsung is one of the more diligent OEMs in terms of Android updates but is still struggling on a number of fronts. As of now, Samsung has not provided any official reason for the move, but development issues can potentially be blamed for the latest decision.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro

Display5.20-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 7.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy J8
