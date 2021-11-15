Technology News
Samsung Rolls Out Android 12-Based One UI 4 for Galaxy S21 Phones, New Update for Galaxy Watch

Samsung One UI 4 is claimed to offer more customisation and updated privacy settings.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 November 2021 19:09 IST
Samsung Rolls Out Android 12-Based One UI 4 for Galaxy S21 Phones, New Update for Galaxy Watch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung One UI 4 has started to roll out on smartphones

Highlights
  • Samsung One UI 4 offers a new dashboard
  • Samsung One UI 4 offers a tweaked keyboard
  • Samsung also released an update for Galaxy Watch

Samsung on Monday announced that it has started rolling out One UI 4 on Galaxy S21 series smartphones, which includes Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. It claims that the update will offer users new customisation options, privacy features, and an overall “elevated mobile experience”. The update is based on Android 12 and will be rolled out to other smartphone models in the coming months. Additionally, the South Korean company also rolled out an update for the Galaxy Watch series smartwatches.

Samsung One UI 4 availability

As per the announcement by Samsung, the One UI 4 update is available for Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. Samsung sys it will soon become available on older Galaxy S series (Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 series), Galaxy Note series (Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 10 series), Galaxy Z series, Galaxy A series and Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets. “We are committed to giving everyone access to the best mobile experiences possible, as soon as possible,” said Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

As far as the update on Galaxy Watch series is concerned, it will be available to Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 starting today.

samsung One UI 4 release intext image Software update

Software update on Samsung Galaxy Watch series is available today
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung One UI 4 features

Samsung released the Android 12-based public beta of the One UI 4 update in September adding new themes, colour pallets, and privacy settings.

The stable update rolling out now brings more customisation options with a new set of Color Palettes, allowing users to change the look and feel of the home screen icons, menu, button, and background. It gets new widgets and a wider variety of emoji features, GIFs, and stickers on the keyboard. Samsung One UI 4 privacy features include alerts when an app attempts to access the camera or microphone, a new privacy dashboard for settings, as well as controls for easy monitoring. The update also extends seamless support to third-party apps and services.

Meanwhile, Samsung allegedly posted and then removed a notice highlighting rollout schedule for One UI 4 on its smartphones. Tipster Tron (@FrontTron) posted an image which is claimed to be a translation of the now-deleted official notice in Samsung Members. As per the notice, a few phones belonging to Galaxy Z series, Galaxy S20 series, and Galaxy Note 20 series will get the update in December. Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series and older foldables may get the update in January, followed by tablets in February.

