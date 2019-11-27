Technology News
loading
  Samsung Android 10 Stable Update Roadmap Released, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 to Get Upgraded in January 2020

Samsung Android 10 Stable Update Roadmap Released, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 to Get Upgraded in January 2020

Samsung’s update roadmap is for Israel only, and might not be applicable in other regions.

By | Updated: 27 November 2019 11:22 IST
Samsung Android 10 Stable Update Roadmap Released, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 to Get Upgraded in January 2020

Photo Credit: SamMobile

There is no word on the Android 10 update release schedule for other regions

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 will be the first to get upgraded
  • Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy A30 will also be updated in January 2020
  • The Galaxy S9 will land the Android 10 update in April

Samsung was among a host of brands that committed to releasing the Android 10 update by the end of 2019, promising to do so last month, but it appears that those plans might not come to fruition. While the beta programme for Android 10-based One UI 2.0 is in full swing, the release schedule published by Samsung in Israel suggests that the company will begin rolling out stable Android 10 update for its smartphones only in January next year. The first phones to get the Android 10 update in January 2020 will be the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S10 series models.

The Android 10 update roadmap was spotted by SamMobile and it was published on the Samsung Members app in Israel, which suggests it will be the rollout schedule followed in Israel only and may not be applicable for Samsung phone users in all regions. The first phones to get the Android 10 update will be the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 9, and the Galaxy A30. The aforementioned phones will be upgraded to Android 10 in January.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will get the stable Android 10 update in April. Samsung will also release the Android 10 update for four Galaxy A-series smartphones in the same month and they include Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy A50, and the Galaxy A70. The flagship Galaxy Tab S6 will be upgraded to Android 10 in April as well. The Android 10 update for the Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A10, and the Galaxy A10s will be rolled out in May next year.

The Galaxy J6 and Galaxy A20s will be the only two other smartphones to get the Android 10 update in the first half of 2020. Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S4 10.5, and the Galaxy J6+ will receive the Android 10 update starting July 2020. However, it must be noted that the aforementioned Android 10 update release schedule is only for Samsung smartphones in Israel, and it might vary from region to region.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy S10, Android 10
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Android 10 Stable Update Roadmap Released, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 to Get Upgraded in January 2020
