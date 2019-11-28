Technology News
  Samsung's Android 10 Update Schedule for India Revealed; Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Set for Upgrade in January 2020

Samsung's Android 10 Update Schedule for India Revealed; Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Set for Upgrade in January 2020

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy Note 10 series will be updated in January.

28 November 2019
Samsung's Android 10 Update Schedule for India Revealed; Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Set for Upgrade in January 2020

Samsung's Android 10 update schedule may change and rollout can be halted over major issues

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 will be upgraded in January
  • Android 10 update for Galaxy Tab S6 is set to arrive in April
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold will get Android 10 update in April as well

Samsung has revealed the Android 10 update roadmap for its smartphones in India, and it has a few surprises when it comes to low-end phones. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10 series will be the first to get the Android 10 update in January next year, alongside the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9. But it is worth noting that Samsung has promised to update the Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy A30 in January next year as well, which is surprising since a host of Samsung phones that were launched in the second half of 2019 will receive the update much later.

The Android 10 update roadmap was shared by Samsung on the official Samsung Members app. The first phase of Android 10 rollout will be conducted in January and will then come to a halt. As for the second phase, it will kick off in March and will go on until September. The last two devices to get the Android 10 update will be the Galaxy Tab A (2018)'s 10.5-inch model and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1, with both the devices set to receive the update in September.

Following is the entire update schedule for Samsung smartphones and tablets set to receive the Android 10 update next year:

Update Timeline Device
January Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy A30, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+
March Galaxy M40
April Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A80, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy Tab S6
May Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy M10s
June Galaxy On6, Galaxy J6, Galaxy A20s
July Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7, Galaxy On8, Galaxy J8, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab S5e
August Galaxy Tab A8, Galaxy Tab S5e
September Galaxy Tab A (2018) 10.5, Galaxy Tab A 10.1

However, it must be noted that the roadmap might be tweaked during the testing phase, and Samsung may also halt the Android 10 upgrade cycle in case a critical bug is encountered. In such scenarios, the release will be put on hold indefinitely until the issues are addressed.

Comments

Samsung's Android 10 Update Schedule for India Revealed; Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Set for Upgrade in January 2020
