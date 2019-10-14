Technology News
loading

Samsung One UI 2.0 Beta Program Launched, Brings Android 10 to Galaxy S10 Series Phones

Samsung has started rolling out Android 10 beta for its Galaxy S10 series phones.

By | Updated: 14 October 2019 17:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung One UI 2.0 Beta Program Launched, Brings Android 10 to Galaxy S10 Series Phones

Samsung Galaxy S10 series users can now download and install One UI 2.0 beta

Highlights
  • Samsung has started rolling out the public beta of One UI 2.0
  • Galaxy S10 series users will be eligible for the Android 10 beta
  • Samsung hasn't revealed specific availability for other countries yet

t's been a little over a month since Google's Android 10 was released for Pixel phones. Samsung is now bringing Android 10 in beta for its Galaxy S10 series users. The South Korean giant has announced its One UI 2.0 beta program, an upgrade to last year's One UI custom skin. Samsung will offer the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 with several changes including an 'enhanced' dark mode, smaller notifications, and other major Android 10 features.

In its announcement, Samsung hasn't revealed which regions will receive the fresh One UI beta update. However, SamMobile notes that the update is expected to be available in the US, Germany, and South Korea. Samsung Galaxy S10 series phone users will be able to sign up and check for the update via the Samsung Members app.

The One UI 2.0 update, based on Android 10, will be available for Samsung Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10 5G models. Samsung is expected to release the update in other countries over the next few weeks if last year's trends are anything to go by.

Some of the features in the One UI 2.0 beta update include a new cleaner, easy-to-use user interface. Samsung is also promising an enhanced dark mode which will help reduce battery consumption. A Smart Lock screen will be able to automatically adjust the colour and format of the lock screen display. Samsung's One UI 2.0 will also include a Focus Mode that will help reduce distractions.

How to join the Samsung One UI 2.0 beta program?

  1. Create a Samsung account on this link, if you haven't already.
  2. Download and install the Samsung Members app.
  3. Log in to the app with your Samsung account and navigate to Notice > One UI Beta Program Registration.
  4. Fill up the beta program registration form.
  5. Navigate to Settings > Software update and select Download.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well-built
  • Powerful CPU
  • Very good cameras
  • Good value
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Runs warm intermittently
  • Power button is a bit out of reach
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10e review
Display5.80-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3100mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and compact
  • Very good cameras
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under heavy load
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820 SoC
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3400mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent design
  • Versatile cameras
  • Powerful CPU
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10+ review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4100mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Android 10, One UI 2.0
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Redmi K30 Teaser Posters Reveal Dual Hole-Punch Display, Dual Band 5G Support
Honor Vision Smart TV Unveiled at IMC, Will Release in India in Q1 2020
Samsung One UI 2.0 Beta Program Launched, Brings Android 10 to Galaxy S10 Series Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. Redmi K30 Teaser Poster Reveals Dual Hole-Punch Display
  3. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
  4. Fortnite Disappears Into Black Hole, Leaks Tip Upcoming Chapter 2
  5. Honor Vision Smart TV Unveiled at IMC, Will Release in India Next Year
  6. iPhone SE 2 Price, Storage and Colour Options Tipped by Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Airtel Digital TV HD, SD Set-Top Boxes Get a Price Cut
  8. Joker Leads Worldwide Weekend Box Office as It Nears Justice League
  9. iPad (2019) Goes on Sale in India: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Versa 2 Launched in India Starting From Rs. 20,999, Alongside Fitbit Premium Subscription Service
  2. Call of Duty: Mobile Controller Support Being Tested, Activision Says
  3. Honor Vision Smart TV Unveiled at IMC, Will Release in India in Q1 2020
  4. Samsung One UI 2.0 Beta Program Launched, Brings Android 10 to Galaxy S10 Series Phones
  5. Redmi K30 Teaser Posters Reveal Dual Hole-Punch Display, Dual Band 5G Support
  6. Tecno Camon 12 Air With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.1, After Previous Update Halted
  8. Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Spotted on Best Buy Canada Site Ahead of Launch, Specifications Leaked
  9. IRCTC Shares Price Jumps Twofold on Debut
  10. Fortnite Disappears Into Black Hole, Chapter 2 and Season 11 Leaked on App Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.