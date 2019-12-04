Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A91 Leaked Renders Show Square-Shaped Rear Camera Module, Hole-Punch Display Design

Samsung Galaxy A91 is expected to debut on December 12 -- alongside other Galaxy A 2020-series phones.

By | Updated: 4 December 2019 09:43 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A91 appears to have a hole-punch display similar to that of Galaxy Note 10

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A91 renders based on rumours have surfaced online
  • Renders show a glossy finish on the upcoming Samsung phone
  • Samsung Galaxy A91 is rumoured to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Samsung Galaxy A91 that is expected to debut sometime later this month is speculated to come with a design similar to the Galaxy Note 10. Some renders based on the initial rumours and leaks have surfaced on the Web to suggest the looks of the Galaxy A91. The smartphone appears to have a hole-punch display design and sport a square-shaped camera module that could include as many as four different sensors. Design-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A91 may also include some aesthetics that could look similar to the Galaxy S11. It is also rumoured that the Galaxy A91 would debut in some markets as the Galaxy S10 Lite. This means that you may get a flavour of this year's Samsung flagship alongside some design similarities with the Galaxy S11 in the new Galaxy A-series phone.

The fresh renders of the Samsung Galaxy A91, released by tipster OnLeaks in a collaboration with 91Mobiles, suggest its complete design -- from the back to front and top to bottom. The smartphone appears to have the hole-punch display design that we saw on the Galaxy S10 models earlier this year. But the cutout on the new model sits at the centre -- similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series.

If we look at the Galaxy S11 renders that have surfaced online in the recent past, the Galaxy A91 seems to have many similarities. The phone as a glossy finish and thin bezels. However, the back pane shows the square-shaped camera module that is slightly wider than what has been presumed on the Galaxy S11.

There are interestingly two different sets of renders suggesting the Galaxy A91. One of those sets has a triple rear camera setup, while the other one shows a quad rear camera setup. There could be a periscope lens.

samsung galaxy a91 render front back onleaks 91mobiles Samsung Galaxy A91

Samsung Galaxy A91 is likely to come with a periscope lens at the back
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles

 

On the bottom, the Galaxy A91 appears to have a USB Type-C port alongside a speaker grille and a microphone module. However, a 3.5mm headphone jack seems to be missing. The phone also appears to have an in-display fingerprint sensor as a physical sensor to recognise fingerprints isn't featured on the renders.

Samsung Galaxy A91 specifications

If we look at the past rumours, the Samsung Galaxy A91 will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display and run Android 10. The phone is also said to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Further, it could include a 32-megapixel selfie camera and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

The rear camera setup of the Galaxy A91 is rumoured to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a telephoto lens. It is also speculated that the phone may have an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, instead of a 12-megapixel shooter. Further, it is said to have a feature called Tilt OIS. The phone is also said to measure 162.4x75.6x8.1mm.

In some markets, the Samsung Galaxy A91 is believed to debut as the Galaxy S10 Lite. The latter recently spotted on a Samsung website -- suggesting its imminent launch.

The Samsung Galaxy A91 is expected to debut on December 12 as a part of the Galaxy A 2020 lineup. The company has so far teased the launch date through a video posted on its Vietnam YouTube channel. However, it is unclear whether the global launch schedule will be in line with the Vietnam debut.

Samsung Galaxy A91

Samsung Galaxy A91

Display6.70-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
