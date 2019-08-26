Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A91, Galaxy A90 5G Surface on the Company Website Ahead of Launch

The Galaxy A90 is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

26 August 2019
Samsung Galaxy A91, Galaxy A90 5G Surface on the Company Website Ahead of Launch

The Galaxy A91 and the Galaxy A90 5G are expected to launch in October

  • The Samsung Galaxy A91 will support 45W fast charging
  • Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is said to support 25W fast charging
  • Samsung Galaxy A91 could also pack a 108-megapixel camera

Samsung has accidentally listed the names of two of its upcoming smartphones on its official website. The official webpages for these upcoming smartphone pages haven't gone live, but the device names are featured in the list of compatible models for Samsung's latest charger. Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Note 10+, which comes with 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0, and official webpage for this charger page clearly mentions that it is compatible with the Galaxy A91 and the Galaxy A90 5G, both of which are yet to be released.

Samsung website states that the new charger is compatible with upcoming smartphones, proving that these devices will be compatible with Samsung's Super Fast Charging technology. This leak was first spotted by XDA-Developers. The Samsung Galaxy A91 is said to have support for 45W fast charging, whereas the Galaxy A90 5G will support 25W fast charging. If these details are accurate then the upcoming Galaxy A91 will be the only smartphone apart from the Galaxy Note 10+ and the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G to support 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A91, Galaxy A90 5G spotted on official website (Translated from Samsung Hungary)

 

The Galaxy A91 is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch display with a hole-punch design, where the selfie camera sits in the centre, just like the Galaxy Note 10/ Galaxy Note 10+. Not much is known about the Galaxy A91 at the moment, however, we have seen a leak that hinted that the Galaxy A91 could sport a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

The Galaxy A90 5G has leaked out multiple times in the past with the latest sighting on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. It is known that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC as it had leaked in the past on Geekbench. The Galaxy A90 5G is also tipped to sport a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel second sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. The smartphone is also tipped to pack Tilt OIS technology that seems like a version of Optical Image Stabilisation.

The Galaxy A91 and the Galaxy A90 5G are expected to launch sometime in October, till then stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the latest news and leaks about these two devices.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A91, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
