Samsung Galaxy A90 has been making rounds of the leak arena lately, and a 5G variant of the phone is reportedly under testing as well. Now, new details about the two phones have appeared online. Samsung is reportedly planning to power both phones using Snapdragon 855 SoC. One of them is tipped to offer 5G connectivity and will bring 45W fast charging support. Separately, the tipster, who had earlier claimed that Galaxy A90 may be launched under Galaxy R-series has now retracted his statement.

Following the emergence of a rumour claiming that the Galaxy A90 will make its debut under a new Galaxy R series, the report has been debunked by the very source himself. Tipster @OnLeaks has revealed that he received wrong information regarding the Galaxy A90, and that it will indeed be launched as part of the Galaxy A series. In the subsequent tweet, he revealed some key details about the two variants of the Galaxy A90, and going by their specs, they appear to be mid-range flagships from Samsung.

The first one will reportedly carry the model number SM-A908 and will come with 5G support, hence the Galaxy A90 5G moniker. This Galaxy A90 variant is tipped to draw power from Snapdragon 855 and will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will sport triple rear cameras, which include a 48-megapixel primary camera that will be assisted by 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. This model will reportedly be the one to offer support for 45W fast charging.

The second Samsung Galaxy A90 variant is tipped to carry the model number SM-A905 and will also be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. It will pack a 6.7-inch display and an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like its 5G-ready sibling. The imaging hardware on this phone will comprise of 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and 5-megapixel cameras. This particular variant is also tipped to come with what is claimed to be Tilt OIS technology, which appears to be a version of the optical image stabilisation (OIS).