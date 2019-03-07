Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A20e Confirmed via Official Samsung UK Website

, 07 March 2019
Samsung Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A20e Confirmed via Official Samsung UK Website

Samsung's UK website now has dedicated pages for Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy A20e

Highlights

  • Existence of Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy A20e has been confirmed
  • Official pages don't reveal specifications of new models
  • Samsung Galaxy A40 support page went live in Germany earlier this month

While Samsung is busy in promoting its newly announced Galaxy A-series phones in India, its official website in the UK has confirmed the existence of the Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy A20e. Interestingly, the Galaxy A20e is the first model in the Galaxy A range that comes with the "e" moniker -- similar to the Galaxy S10e. The new development comes days after a support page for the Galaxy A40 went live in Europe. Some early concept renders of the Galaxy A90 also recently surfaced with a pop-up selfie camera.

Samsung's UK website has created dedicated product pages of the Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy A20e. The product pages don't include any specifications, though their existence confirms the impending arrival of the three new Galaxy A-series phones.

If we look at some previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy A90 will come with a sliding and rotating camera system. However, a concept render surfaced last month suggested a pop-up selfie camera as well as a separate triple camera setup at the back. The presence of the pop-up selfie camera could come along with a new type of Infinity Display design.

Some previous leaks also claimed that the Galaxy A90 will run on Android Pie with One UI and come with a 6.41-inch display. The phone is also speculated to have a Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

As we mentioned, the support page for the Samsung Galaxy A40 went live in Germany earlier this month that showed its model number SM-A405FN/DS. The new Galaxy A-series model is rumoured to have an Exynos 7885 SoC along with 4GB of RAM.

The rumour mill hasn't revealed anything about the Galaxy A20e so far. However, the Samsung Galaxy A20 with model number SM-A260F recently emerged on the Geekbench database with a list of specifications. The phone is found to have an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC that is clocked at 1.6GHz and it will run Android 8.1.0 Oreo. Samsung may also bring an Android Go model under the Galaxy A20 brand name since the benchmark listing noted 'universal7870_go' against the motherboard column.

To recall, Samsung launched the new Galaxy A family in India late last month. The new range includes the Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 models that all run Android 9 Pie.

 

Samsung Galaxy A90, Samsung Galaxy A40, Samsung Galaxy A20e, Samsung
