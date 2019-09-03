Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G will initially go on sale in South Korea, beginning September 4.

By | Updated: 3 September 2019 11:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G price will start at KRW 900,000 (roughly Rs. 53,100) in South Korea

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A90 5G packs triple rear cameras
  • The new Samsung phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on board
  • Samsung Galaxy A90 5G supports Samsung DeX

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is official. Samsung on Tuesday unveiled the new 5G smartphone ahead of rumoured debut of Samsung Galaxy Fold in South Korea. It is not only the first 5G phone in the company's A series, it is also the first to support DeX in the lineup. Samsung DeX allows users to connect their phone to a PC monitor or TV to expand the phone's experience to a bigger screen. As per the information available right now, there doesn't seem to be a 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy A90.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G sports an unusual design on the back with gradient finish on the top half and regular colour on the bottom half in the White variant and the opposite in the Black version. There are also different coloured stripes running on the side in both variants.

Samsung Galaxy S90 5G price

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G will carry a starting price tag of KRW 900,000 (roughly Rs. 53,100) in the company's home market where it goes on sale beginning tomorrow. It will be the company's third 5G phone in South Korea after Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Samsung says the phone will expand to other markets in the coming weeks and months.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G specifications

In terms of the specifications, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. The phone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. There is also a 4,500mAh battery on board with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung has also added a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy A90 5G, which houses a 48-megapixel f/2.0 main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. A 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture is present on the front as well.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G packs 128GB of inbuilt storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB). The microSD card slot will only be available on the 6GB RAM variant, not on the 8GB RAM model.

The phone measures 164.8x76.4x8.4mm and weighs 206 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Display6.70-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

