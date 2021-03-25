Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy A70s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy A70s also getting March 2021 Android security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 March 2021 20:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy A70s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy A70s support 25W fast charging

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A90 5G hasn’t been launched in India yet
  • Both smartphones pack 4,500mAh batteries
  • Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy A70s were launched with Android 9 Pie

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy A70s are reportedly receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. While Samsung Galaxy A90 5G appears to have received the update in South Korea only, Galaxy A70s has reportedly received the update in India only. There has been no information on when the rest of the world will receive the updates for the two smartphones. Both smartphones were launched in 2019 with Android 9 Pie and are now receiving their second major OS update.

According to reports by SamMobile, Samsung is introducing the latest One UI 3.1 update to its Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy A70s smartphones. Both of them are getting the March 2021 Android security patch with build numbers A908NKOU3DUC3 and A707FDDU3CUC6, respectively. It is recommended to download and install the update while connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charging. To manually check for the update, go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It features a 6.7-inch display and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. On the back, it has a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone was never officially launched in India.     

The other smartphone getting the update is Samsung Galaxy A70s that was launched in India in September 2019. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 675, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It runs off a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

In other Samsung Galaxy-related news, the last smartphones from the South Korean company to receive the latest One UI 3.1 updates were Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G. Both smartphones haven't been launched in India but received the Android 11-based OS update in South Korea.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Samsung Galaxy A70s, Android 11, One UI 3.1
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme Holi Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones, Smart TVs, Earphones, and More
Realme 8-Series 5G Variants to Launch in India ‘Soon’, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy A70s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  2. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  3. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  4. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  5. PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Since 2018 Launch
  6. Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Auctioned: See It Here
  7. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  8. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI
  9. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy A70s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports
  2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC Announced With Features Borrowed From Flagship Snapdragon 888
  3. Spotify Desktop App, Web Player Get New Design, Indian Users Get Synced Lyrics
  4. Realme 8-Series 5G Variants to Launch in India ‘Soon’, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  5. Realme Holi Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones, Smart TVs, Earphones, and More
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Could Launch in India Next Week, European Variant Gets Galaxy S21 Camera Features: Reports
  7. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX Over-Ear ANC Headphones With Up to 35 Hours Battery Life Launched
  8. OnePlus Red Cable Life Offering 1TB Cloud Storage for Subscribers, Up From 50GB
  9. Philips Selling Home Appliance Arm to Asian Investment Firm Hillhouse Capital for EUR 3.7 Billion
  10. Realme GT Neo Final Fantasy Colour and 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor Teased, Tipped to Come With 120Hz Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com