Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With March Security Patch: Report

Samsung is rolling out Android 10 to this two-year-old smartphone.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 31 March 2020 14:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is receiving the Android 10 update.

  • Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) was launched in December 2018
  • It is receiving the Android 10 software update
  • The update has the A920FXXU3CTCD software build number

Samsung's first smartphone with a quad camera setup, the Galaxy A9 (2018), is now reportedly receiving the Android 10 software update. This will be the second major software update for the phone that was launched in December 2018. The Galaxy A9 (2018) was updated to Android 9 Pie around the same time last year. Currently, the software update is rolling out in Poland and is expected to hit other markets soon. The new Android 10 update also brings the latest security patch with it.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) software update was reported by Sammobile. The update released by Samsung carries the version number A920FXXU3CTCD. The software update size isn't known at the moment, but it also brings the March 2020 security patch.

Samsung hasn't released a changelog for the software update, however, we can expect the smartphone to get One UI 2.0 running on top of Android 10. It will also likely get new gesture-based navigation along with Digital Wellbeing, parental controls, and more. Since this is the second major Android software update for the Galaxy A9 (2018), it could also be the last major software update for the smartphone. However, the phone will likely continue to get security updates going forward for at least one year.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), you will get a notification about this software update. You can also go to the Settings > Software Update > Download and Install to look for a software update for your smartphone manually. Ensure that your smartphone has over 50 percent of battery before applying the software update.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Bright, vibrant screen
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Underpowered for its price
  • Zoom and wide-angle cameras not useful in low light
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 24-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 8.0 Oreo
Resolution 1080x2220 pixels
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), Android 10
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

