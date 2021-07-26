Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A80 Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A80 was launched in July 2019 with Android 9 and received Android 10 and Android 11 updates subsequently.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 July 2021 12:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy A80 Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A80's rotating rear camera doubles up as the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A80 update only brings the latest Android security patch
  • The patch brings over 20 vulnerability fixes
  • Samsung Galaxy A80 is powered by a Snapdragon 730G SoC

Samsung Galaxy A80 is reportedly receiving the latest Android security patch with the latest update. The update is said to be first rolling out in the European markets such as Cyprus, Germany, Greece, and more. Samsung began the rollout of the July 2021 Android security patch with the Galaxy S10 series smartphones, which was later rolled out for the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A51 smartphones. Samsung Galaxy A80 was launched in India in July 2019 and came with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone subsequently received the Android 10 update in March 2020 and the Android 11 update in March 2021.

The update for Samsung Galaxy A80 was reported by SamMobile. According to its documentation, Samsung is only bringing the July 2021 Android security patch to the smartphone with the current update. It is said to be rolling out in Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and the UK. There is no confirmation when other regions including India will receive the latest Android security patch for the Samsung Galaxy A80.

As per a report by Samsung, the July 2021 security patch fixes more than 20 security vulnerabilities, most of which have been done Google. The most problematic vulnerability for Android had been related to Bluetooth.

The firmware version with the update is said to be A805FXXS6DUG3 but the size of the update is not known as of now. It is recommended that Samsung Galaxy A80 users update the smartphone while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi and is put on charging. The update should roll out automatically but users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications

Launched in July 2019, the Samsung Galaxy A80 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED 'New Infinity Display' with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone packs a 3,750mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A80's party trick is its rotating camera setup that doubles up as the selfie camera. The camera features a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Alongside, there is also a 3D depth camera with an IR sensor.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A80, Samsung Galaxy A80 Specifications, July 2021 Android Security Patch
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Amazon Is Looking for a Digital Currency Lead, But Bitcoin Payments for Orders Still a Distant Possibility

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A80 Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale Begins: All the Best Deals and Offers
  2. Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone With HD Calling Launched in India
  3. HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptops With RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  4. Poco F3 GT Goes on Sale for First Time Today via Flipkart
  5. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
  6. Oppo A93s 5G With 90Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Shein Products’ Sale on Amazon Should Be Banned, Delhi High Court Urges
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 5G First Impressions: Still Finding North
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter India Looking for Grievance Officer Following WhatsApp, Facebook, After Hiring Second Interim Officer in July
  2. Black Widow Box Office Crosses $300 Million, Fast & Furious 9 Moves Past $600 Million
  3. Motorola Edge 20 Renders Tip Flat Display Design, Key Specifications Leaked as Well
  4. Samsung Galaxy A80 Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  5. Amazon Is Looking for a Digital Currency Lead, But Bitcoin Payments for Orders Still a Distant Possibility
  6. Oppo A93s 5G With 90Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Receiving OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 Update with Bitmoji Always On Display, OnePlus Store App
  8. HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  9. Google to Display 'About This Result' to Give More Details About Its Search Results
  10. Poco F3 GT Goes on Sale for First Time Today via Flipkart: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com