Samsung Galaxy A80 has gone on sale in India today. To recall, the smartphone was launched last month in the country, and went up for pre-orders a few days later. Samsung Galaxy A80 pre-orders ended on July 31, and the smartphone has gone on sale via the company site, offline stores, and leading online stores today. The smartphone is the top-end offering in the company's new Galaxy A-series, and sports and innovative rotating camera setup. Read on for more details about the Samsung Galaxy A80, such as its price in India, offers, and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India is set at Rs. 47,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Angel Gold, Ghost White, and Phantom Black colour options. The smartphone is currently up for purchase via Amazon India, Flipkart, and the Samsung India website. It will also be made available via retail stores and the Samsung Opera House later today.

Samsung is offering a five percent cashback for customers purchasing the new smartphone using Citibank credit cards. The Samsung India site is also offering Rs. 3,000 additional exchange discount on the smartphone, while Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and Amazon is offering 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A80 runs Android Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED 'New Infinity Display' with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A80 has the rotating camera setup that includes the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 123-degree f/2.2 lens. There is also a 3D depth camera along with an IR sensor. Moreover, the camera setup of the Galaxy A80 slides up and rotates once selected the selfie mode.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 uses the preloaded Super Steady mode that is claimed to reduce video shake. Further, the company said that there is a Scene Optimiser that can recognise and enhance up to 30 scenes. The smartphone also has a Flaw Detection that is touted to automatically identify glitches before a picture is clicked to deliver enhanced shots. Using the built-in 3D depth camera, the phone can also offer Live Focus still and video results.

On the storage front, the Samsung Galaxy A80 has 128GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Lastly, the phone packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

