Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

The phone will go on sale starting August 1 with a price tag of Rs. 47,990.

By | Updated: 18 July 2019 16:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy A80 was unveiled globally back in April

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A80 will be available for pre-booking from July 22
  • Samsung will offer a 5 percent cashback on Citibank credit cards
  • The rotating camera phone was globally launched at EUR 649

Samsung Galaxy A80 has been officially launched in India. The latest Galaxy A-series phone will be available for pre-booking in the country from July 22 to July 31. To recall, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A80 back in April. The smartphone features a rotating camera setup that enables almost a bezel-less display experience. Key specifications of the Galaxy A80 include a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, and a 3,700mAh battery. The phone also comes with a Dolby Atmos surround sound experience. Additionally, there are preloaded features such as Super Steady Mode and Live Focus videos.

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India has been set at Rs. 47,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will initially be available for pre-booking from July 22 to July 31, and the customers who pre-book can avail a one-time screen replacement for free. Further, Samsung is offering a five percent cashback for customers purchasing the new smartphone using Citibank credit cards.

With Angel Gold, Ghost White, and Phantom Black colour options, the Samsung Galaxy A80 will go on sale for the Indian customers starting August 1. The sale will take place through all major mobile retail stores, Samsung India online store, Samsung Opera House, and all "major leading online channels" in the country. Moreover, the phone will compete against the likes of the Nokia 9 PureView, OnePlus 7 Pro, and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions: The Phone With 3 Rotating Cameras

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A80 was unveiled back in April with a global price tag of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 50,300).

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A80 runs Android Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED 'New Infinity Display' with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A80 has the rotating camera setup that includes the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 123-degree f/2.2 lens. There is also a 3D depth camera along with an IR sensor. Moreover, the camera setup of the Galaxy A80 slides up and rotates once selected the selfie mode.

samsung galaxy a80 back gadgets 360 Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A80 sports a rotating camera setup

 

The Samsung Galaxy A80 uses the preloaded Super Steady mode that is claimed to reduce video shake. Further, the company said that there is a Scene Optimiser that can recognise and enhance up to 30 scenes. The smartphone also has a Flaw Detection that is touted to automatically identify glitches before a picture is clicked to deliver enhanced shots. Using the built-in 3D depth camera, the phone can also offer Live Focus still and video results.

On the storage front, the Samsung Galaxy A80 has 128GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Lastly, the phone packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

