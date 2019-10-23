Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A80 Price in India Cut, Now Retails at Rs. 39,990

Samsung Galaxy A80 was launched in India back in July with a price tag of Rs. 47,990.

By | Updated: 23 October 2019 15:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A80 Price in India Cut, Now Retails at Rs. 39,990

Samsung Galaxy A80 offers a full-screen experience -- thanks to its rotating camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A80 price has been dropped by Rs. 8,000
  • Samsung India online store is reflecting the price cut
  • Both online and offline stores are also offering the updated price

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India has been slashed to Rs. 39,990. The smartphone was launched in India in July following its global debut in April. As the USP, the Galaxy A80 comes with a rotating camera setup that enables a full-screen experience. The Galaxy A80 also sports a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. Other key highlights of the Samsung phone include 128GB of onboard storage, 3,700mAh battery, and Dolby Atmos integration.

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India has been revised to Rs. 39,990 on the Samsung India online store. Online marketplaces including Amazon.in and Flipkart are also reflecting the new price. Similarly, Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom suggests that the latest price cut applies to offline stores as well. We reached out to Samsung India and can confirm that the phone has received an official price drop.

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions: The Phone With 3 Rotating Cameras

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A80 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 47,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The latest revision takes the phone's price down by Rs. 8,000.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A80 runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED 'New Infinity Display' with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the rotating camera on the Samsung Galaxy A80 includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 123-degree f/2.2 lens. There is also a 3D depth camera along with an IR sensor. Furthermore, the camera setup slides up and rotates once selected the selfie mode.

The Galaxy A80 has 128GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Besides, there is a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A80, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Motorola’s First Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera May Debut as Motorola One Hyper
Chandrayaan-2: Latest Moon Flyby Finds No Trace of Vikram Lander, NASA Says
Samsung Galaxy A80 Price in India Cut, Now Retails at Rs. 39,990
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Says Its New Processor a Quantum Leap Over Fastest Supercomputers
  2. WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones Launched: All You Need to Know
  5. Redmi K20 Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Latest Moon Flyby Finds No Trace of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander: NASA
  7. Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition With 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  9. Xiaomi May Launch a Dual Under-Display Selfie Camera Phone
  10. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS Trial Update in India
  2. Nvidia’s New EGX Supercomputing Platform Brings Power of Accelerated AI to the Edge
  3. Google Claims 'Quantum Supremacy’ With New Processor That Could Change Computing Forever
  4. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  5. PUBG 5.1 Update for PS4, Xbox One Brings Refreshed Miramar, Vending Machines, Ability to Throw Items
  6. Realme 5 Pro Starts Receiving New Update With Dark Mode, October Security Patch, and More
  7. Anti-Drone Rules to Be Issued Within a Week: BCAS Official
  8. Firefox 70 Released With New Privacy Features, Making It Harder for Websites to Track Users
  9. Mi CC9 Pro Allegedly Certified by 3C, 30W Fast Charging Support Tipped
  10. Facebook Commits $1 Billion to Affordable Housing in the US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.