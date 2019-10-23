Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India has been slashed to Rs. 39,990. The smartphone was launched in India in July following its global debut in April. As the USP, the Galaxy A80 comes with a rotating camera setup that enables a full-screen experience. The Galaxy A80 also sports a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. Other key highlights of the Samsung phone include 128GB of onboard storage, 3,700mAh battery, and Dolby Atmos integration.

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India has been revised to Rs. 39,990 on the Samsung India online store. Online marketplaces including Amazon.in and Flipkart are also reflecting the new price. Similarly, Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom suggests that the latest price cut applies to offline stores as well. We reached out to Samsung India and can confirm that the phone has received an official price drop.

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions: The Phone With 3 Rotating Cameras

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A80 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 47,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The latest revision takes the phone's price down by Rs. 8,000.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A80 runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED 'New Infinity Display' with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the rotating camera on the Samsung Galaxy A80 includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 123-degree f/2.2 lens. There is also a 3D depth camera along with an IR sensor. Furthermore, the camera setup slides up and rotates once selected the selfie mode.

The Galaxy A80 has 128GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Besides, there is a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

