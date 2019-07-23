Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A80 Pre-Orders Go Live in India With Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in Tow

Samsung Galaxy A80 is the first Samsung phone to employ the Snapdragon 730G SoC.

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 18:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy A80 is also the company’s first phone with a rotating camera module

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A80 comes in a trio of colour options
  • It features a 48-megapixel camera housed in a rotating module
  • The phone packs a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging support

Samsung Galaxy A80 was launched in India earlier this month without much fanfare. The company's latest phone packing a rotating rear camera module has now gone up for pre-bookings in India with a trio of offers in tow. The Samsung India website is offering an assured 5 percent cashback on the Samsung Galaxy A80, alongside no-cost EMI, and subsidised screen replacement on the phone. Flipkart is also accepting pre-orders for the phone with some additional offers and discounts on the Samsung Galaxy A80 prior to its first sale.

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India, pre-order offers

The Samsung Galaxy A80 is priced at Rs. 47,990 in India for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and is offered in a trio of colours – Ghost White, Phantom Black, and Angel Gold. The phone is now up for pre-bookings from Samsung's official website and Flipkart with an assured cashback of 5 percent for purchases made using a Citi Bank Credit card. Moreover, one can also avail no-cost EMI, apart from one-time screen replacement at Rs. 990 for Samsung Galaxy A80 pre-orders on Samsung's website and Flipkart.

 

Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount worth up to Rs. 17,900 and 5 percent cashback if the transaction is made using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Axis Bank Buzz Credit card holders can also avail a 5 percent discount if they pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A80 on Flipkart. Pre-orders began on Monday, July 22, and close on July 31, with Samsung Galaxy A80 sales expected to kick off in India on August 1.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A80 runs One UI based on Android Pie and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED 'New Infinity Display' with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone's rotating module houses a 48-megapixel primary camera assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and 3D depth camera sitting alongside an IR sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A80 comes equipped with a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

