Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A80 India Launch Could Reportedly Happen As Early As Next Week

Samsung Galaxy A80 exclusive preview events will reportedly be held in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

By | Updated: 31 May 2019 18:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A80 India Launch Could Reportedly Happen As Early As Next Week

Samsung Galaxy A80 houses a rising and rotating camera module

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A80 tipped to launch soon after preview events
  • Preview events will be held in India on June 8 and June 9
  • The price of the Galaxy A80 is said to be above Rs. 40,000

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 phones in Thailand last month. The Galaxy A70 has already gone on sale in India, and now the Galaxy A80 is reportedly set to launch in the country soon. According to a report, Samsung will be holding an exclusive preview of the Galaxy A80 in different Indian cities next week, indicating an imminent arrival. The events, which will be held on June 8 and June 9, will allow fans to experience the phone ahead of the launch

Sammobile reports that Samsung will be hosting Galaxy A80 exclusive preview events in five Indian cities. These include Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata, and the events will kick off at 6pm IST. Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad can experience the Samsung Galaxy A80 on June 8 and Bangalore and Kolkata fans can experience the phone on June 9. The report says that the event will be open for all, but registrations may be needed on the Samsung Members app. Details about the venue will reportedly be shared on the app soon.

The report also claims that the preview events will be followed by an official launch of the Galaxy A80 in the Indian market. The phone is tipped to cost somewhere between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 50,000. This falls in line with Samsung's previous confirmation of the price falling in the Rs. 45,000 - Rs. 50,000 bracket.

There's no confirmation from Samsung as of yet, so we recommend that you take this information with a grain of salt. We've contacted Samsung to get clarity on Galaxy A80 India launch, and will update this copy as soon as we hear back.

The big highlight of the Samsung Galaxy A80, which was announced globally last month, is its pop-up rotating triple-camera system and a fullscreen display. The Samsung Galaxy A80 price has been set at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 50,500), and it is offered in Angel Gold, Ghost White, and Phantom Black colour variants, with the first two having pearlescent effects. The phone first went on sale in select markets earlier this week.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A80, Samsung Galaxy A80 Price, Samsung Galaxy A80 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A80 Features, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Elon Musk Says He Earned Nothing From Tesla in 2018
Facebook Appeal Over Transfer of User Data to US Rejected by Irish Supreme Court
Samsung Galaxy A80 India Launch Could Reportedly Happen As Early As Next Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Open Sale in India From Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. T-Series Becomes First YouTube Channel to Reach 100 Million Subscribers
  3. Redmi Note 5 Receiving MIUI 10.3.1 Update with Android 9 Pie: Report
  4. Samsung Will Reportedly Launch Galaxy A80 in India Soon
  5. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
  6. This is What the Samsung Galaxy M40 Will Look Like
  7. Syska HE1100 Beat Pro Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 899
  8. Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display With a 5.5-Inch Screen Unveiled
  9. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Announced With Refreshed Design
  10. Microsoft Hints at a 'Modern OS' With 'Seamless Updates'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.