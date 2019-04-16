Samsung Galaxy A70 India launch will be next week, the company has revealed, with Galaxy A80 coming in May. The company has also revealed the price range of both smartphones. Samsung is targeting $4 billion (roughly Rs. 27,700 crores) in revenues from its Galaxy A-series of phones in 2019, is geared up to challenge its Chinese competitors with several new devices, including the Galaxy A70 smartphone next week and the Galaxy A80 in May, a top company official said on Monday. The Samsung Galaxy A80 was officially unveiled last week, whereas the Galaxy A70 was introduced late last month.

Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 price in India

"We will launch the Galaxy A70 in India next week in the Rs. 25,000 - Rs. 30,000 bracket and the Galaxy A80 in the Rs. 45,000 - Rs. 50,000 bracket in May," Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Samsung India, told IANS.

Featuring a 6.7-inch Infinity-U Display, the Samsung Galaxy A70 comes with 4,500mAh battery, 25W Super-Charging fast charging technology, and a triple camera system at the rear.

The Samsung Galaxy A80, which was announced globally on April 10, has a pop-up rotating triple-camera system, and a full-screen display.

The South Korean tech giant is facing stiff competition from Chinese smartphone makers, especially in the budget and mid-range segment.

Samsung's increased focus on the Galaxy A-series which offers phones in the Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000 segment, shows that the company is ready to give its Chinese competitors a tough fight in the coming days.

"We are targeting $4 billion from the Galaxy A series over the calendar year. Just in the first 40 days starting March 1, we have sold a total of two million units of three Galaxy 'A' models in India -- A50, A30, and A10. The revenue turnover from these three phones in 40 days is $500 million. I think this is a record for any brand in the industry," Singh added.

"When the rest of the portfolio in the Galaxy A-series becomes available we are sure of not only achieving, but exceeding our target," he said, adding that the Galaxy A-series phones will continue to be available across the channels - both online and offline.

Samsung earlier announced that it would launch at least one phone every month from March to June this year.

Earlier this month, it announced the Galaxy A20, its fourth smartphone in the Galaxy A series this year. The Samsung Galaxy A20 is available in India at Rs. 12,490. In March, Samsung launched Galaxy A10 for Rs. 8,490, Galaxy A30 for Rs. 16,990, and Galaxy A50 in two variants - one for Rs. 19,990 and the other at Rs. 22,990.

Samsung now has a phone in the Galaxy A series in almost all price ranges in the Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000 bracket. To recall, Samsung recently confirmed it is doing with the Galaxy J-series, with the Galaxy A-series to replace it.

"The portfolio is ever-evolving with the consumer. To hit $4 billion revenue I will have to look at every opportunity. We will come up with the right opportunity for the range you are referring to (the Rs. 30,000-Rs. 45,000 segment). Just because we have not announced Galaxy A-series phone in this range in India, does not mean we are not working on it," Singh told IANS.

Samsung India, which earned revenues of $5.5 billion from its smartphones business in the country in the 2018 financial year, is also launching other cheaper phones -- like the 'M' series -- to take on the Chinese smartphone makers.

"We are going to ship out Galaxy A2 core this week at Rs. 5,290. This is going to be a tremendous boost to people who want to switch from feature phones to smartphones. This is going to be huge in terms of volume," Singh added.