
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Getting April 2021 Security Patch, Bug Fixes With Latest Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) was launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 23 April 2021 17:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) features a dual selfie camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) getting many bugs fixed with the update
  • Galaxy A8 (2018) features a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display
  • Galaxy A8 (2018) has received Android 8 and Android 9 updates

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) is reportedly receiving the April 2021 Android security patch in 16 countries across Asia and South America. There is no information regarding when other regions will receive the update. Galaxy A8 (2018) was launched in December 2017 with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The smartphone was then updated to Android 8 Oreo and Android 9 Pie. The update also brings many bug fixes from both Samsung and Google. Recently, Samsung had updated Galaxy A8 (2018) with February 2021 Android Security Patch.

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) update changelog

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is updating Galaxy A8 (2018) with April 2021 Android security patch in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cambodia, Chile, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. The update fixes many security issues and along with this, gets 21 fixes from Samsung and 30 fixes from Google.

The update for the smartphone reportedly carries different build numbers for different regions. It has the build number A530FXXSICUC4 in Chile and Colombia (Movistar), A530FXXSICUD3 in UAE, A530FXXSICUD3 in Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, A530FXXSICUD8 in Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia, and A530NKSU8CUC2 in South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) specifications

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) was launched in December 2017 alongside Galaxy A8+ (2018). The Galaxy A8 (2018) sports a 5.6-inch full-HD+ (2220x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. It has 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. It has a single 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.7 lens. For selfies, it sports a dual camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 lens and an 8-megapixel with an f/1.9 sensor. It packs a 3,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5, and NFC.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A8, Galaxy, April 2021 Security Patch
Satvik Khare
Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 With Replaceable Tip Launched at Half the Price of Its Predecessor

